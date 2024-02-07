Tom Sandoval Returns to Vanderpump Rules, Causes All Sorts of Problems

A week after Vanderpump Rules returned with a new season, Tom Sandoval made his own return to the franchise…

… and now the season has truly begun.

Almost immediately, Sandoval referenced ex-lover Raquel Leviss, with whom Tom had an affair back when he was dating Ariana Madix last year.

The fallout from this cheating scandal has aptly become known as The Scandoval.

“I just miss her, you know, I want to see her and give her a big hug,” Sandoval said early on of Leviss, adding that he was “still very much in love” with her and was hoping they could “give our relationship a real chance” after Leviss got out of her mental health facility.

These episodes, of course, were filmed many months ago.

We now know that Leviss and Sandoval most definitely did NOT get back together.

A bulk of this episode was dedicated to Sandoval and Madix somehow still living together, communicating only through the former’s assistant.

“Obviously, Ariana’s still very upset with me. I know she thinks what I did makes me a criminal but I doubt the police are gonna agree with that,” Sandoval joked in a confessional of cheating on Madix with Leviss.

He and his former girlfriend then agreed that Sandoval could have a small gathering at their shared residence.

As for why Madix is still living with her unethical ex?

She told Lala Kent that Sandoval offered her only a “measly” sum to buy her out.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Madix also admitted she didn’t want to give Sandoval a break in any way, shape or form.

“He broke the home, he f-cked this up. He doesn’t get to do that and then keep it,” she told Kent.

Then there was Tom Schwartz and his reaction to close pal Sandoval.

It wasn’t exactly positive because Schwartz was mad at his friend for having an affair that impacted their business… and then going off to film a different reality show instead of going out of his way to fix the PR problem.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

“I know there was collateral damage. I’m really sorry, Schwartz. I can feel that you’re angry at me, but obviously, I f-cking had to,” Sandoval told Schwarz, confessing that he did the Fox series Special Forces because:

“My bank account was literally overdrawn. Ariana like hadn’t paid any of the bills for f-cking 8 months, man.”

That’s some solid gaslighting right there by Tom Sandoval.

“I’ve been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts,” Sandoval claimed. “Mortgage, gardening, cleaning, utilities, everything and it’s kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back.”

At the aforementioned party, meanwhile, James Kennedy made a cameo, hoping to get an apology from Sandoval for the Leviss relationship.

After showing up at the shindig, James pulled Tom aside for a “little chat,” confronting Sandoval for not even sending him a text message in the time since the reunion.

“I apologize for that, I should have. I was very overwhelmed,” Sandoval told him, although James wasn’t really buying it, saying he had “so many opportunities” to make amends — and saying Sandoval looked “fine” all over Instagram with his band.

“For what it’s worth, I’m sorry I didn’t reach out to you,” said Tom, prompting Kennedy to ask:

“Are you sorry for like, betraying me? Like the ultimate betrayal.”

Tom Sandoval attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

After Sandoval cited Kennedy having hooked up with Kristen Doute back in the day, Kennedy flipped out on his estranged pal.

“Tom wants to go ahead and bring up the past. I’m looking for an apology for the now,” Kennedy said in a confessional.

“Nothing makes it okay for him to have been lying to my face for six months, outcast me from the entire group, make me seem like I’m crazy, all because he was just getting his d-ck wet!”

The episode wrapped up with Kennedy storming out of the house… and then urinating on the shrubs out front as Ally exclaimed:

“It’s Ariana’s bush too!”