Why is North West showing up in a Kanye West music video?

Late last year, Kanye West threatened to release new music even though his antisemitic rants have alienated major record labels and millions of former fans.

But he just released a new song, and a music video. And daughter North guest stars in it.

Kim Kardashian seems to approve, dividing fans. Is she ignoring Ye’s many wrongdoings, or just being a supportive mom in bad circumstances?

On The Kardashians S04E06, North West prepares food in her mother’s spacious, hauntingly minimalist kitchen. (Image Credit: Hulu)

North West is in her dad’s music video

10-year-old North West (who turns 11 late this spring) made her debut in Kanye West’s song and music video, “Talking/Once Again.”

The song is already a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, whom many may know from his feature in Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.” Ye released the track — and music video — on Wednesday, February 7.

“I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year / It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie,” North reps during the video. “Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just bless me.”

Charlie Wilson and Kanye West attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As for the music video itself, which you can view below, North is getting her hair braided.

The music video also featured North whispering into her father’s ear.

Another moment shows North sitting on Kanye’s shoulders, the two staring into the camera with unsettling intensity.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kanye West hopes that people will watch his music video

Ye opted to not only release the video on YouTube, but to also share footage to social media.

By Thursday morning, he had gained thousands of likes on YouTube, and a couple million on his personal Instagram page.

“TALKING / ONCE AGAIN Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS,” Ye wrote in the caption. “Cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO.”

Yes, Kanye West has a new song. But anyone curious enough to watch has to weigh that against knowing that they’re supporting a very bad man. The world is complex, and view counts are a form of voting.

The single is part of Kanye’s upcoming album, Vultures. The album drops on Friday, February 9.

Vultures will include a number of collaborations. In case anyone was wondering if Ye had developed some sort of moral judgment in recent months, one of the collabs is with Chris Brown. That’s not a new antisemitic rant, but it’s not moral progress, either.

Many critics feel that collaborating with a notorious scumbag is bad, but no surprise. Not after Kanye shelled out thousands to known white supremacists in recent years. No one expects good things from him.

In the spring of 2023, North West hears a question from a producer: can her mom cook? (Image Credit: Hulu)

How does Kim Kardashian feel about North West featuring on Kanye’s song and music video?

“Miss Westie,” Kim Kardashian wrote on her own Instagram Story alongside a now-deleted clip of North from the music video.

Previously, Ye had teased North’s involvement in the planning of the video, referring to her as “your bestie Ms. Ms. Westie.” Ye wrote it in all caps, however.

At the time, a number of moments and images that he and North clearly considered did not make it into the video. Many ideas never see the light of day — that’s true with any art form.

Kanye West attends the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

An inside source spoke to The US Sun about Kim Kardashian’s feelings regarding North West participating in her disgraced father’s music.

“Kim has been very supportive of North being involved with her dad’s new music,” an insider reported, “and she was totally on board with her shooting a video with him this week.”

The source added: “Kim even showed up to the filming at his Calabasas office before heading to Nobu with Ye, North, and her little friends who are also in the promo.”

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

“North had planned it all out with her dad and created her own storyboard,” the insider detailed. We saw as much on social media.

“And,” the source pointed out, “Kim knows how much she loves being involved in the creative process.”

North has a vivacious personality and a lot of creativity. Despite … a lot of concerns about their choices, it’s good that Kim and Ye are fostering her passions and encouraging her.