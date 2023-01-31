Kanye West Shelled Out Thousands to Known White Supremacists as Part of Disastrous Presidential Campaign

If your 2023 is not off to a less-than-ideal start, fear not:

You can always take comfort in the fact that no matter how badly you’re struggling at the moment, Kanye West is messing up far worse.

We’re sure you’re aware of Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, and his subsequent public meltdown, during which he stalked and harassed both the mother of his children and her new boyfriend.

And you’ve probably heard about Kanye’s “marriage” to an employee who’s 17 years his junior.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

And of course, the biggest L of all is the fact that Kanye outed himself as a Nazi sympathizer, and as a result, he’s no longer a billionaire.

Now, the news of his latest blunder involves both his bigotry and his ever-worsening financial situation.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Kanye is once again running for president, and his campaign seems to be predicated on the idea that tens of millions of closeted neo-Nazis who are also big fans of The College Dropout will flock to the polls in 2024.

Unfortunately for Ye, things are looking pretty dire at the moment.

As The Daily Beast reports, West’s latest campaign finance report tells a story of an empire in disarray, headed by an egomaniac who doesn’t realize how much he’s fallen out of favor.

Kanye West was in Paris for the city’s fashion week. (Photo via Getty Images)

For starters, Kanye’s campaign has not received a single donation in the past year.

Yes, for all the hucksters and grifters who have been buddying up to Kanye during his most recent meltdown, not one of them took out their checkbook and contributed to his campaign.

There are nearly 332 million people in this country, and a depressing number of them share Kanye’s anti-semitic views, but none of them has shelled out, because deep-down, even the Nazis know this dude would make a terrible president.

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

But don’t worry, despite what they claim, the career conmen who have been cheering on Ye’s downfall are not actually delusional enough to believe that he has a shot in hell at getting elected.

Instead, they’ve found a short-term method of cashing in on the rapper’s mental illness.

For instance, famed Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was paid more than $9,000 for “travel reimbursement” after he was spotted at a dinner with Kanye, Donald Trump, and fellow grifter Milo Yiannopoulis.

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Despite the fact that he was fired by Yeezus in December of last year, Yiannopoulis also managed to bilk the rapper for tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the campaign finance report, Milo received $40,000 for “campaign wrap up services” after he was let go.

Milo also received about $10,000 for a “domain transfer.”

Kanye West recently sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo via Fox News)

The checks were sent to an address in Rome, Georgia, which hometown of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who employed Milo as an intern — which should be all the proof anyone needs that Right-Wing shysters are just squeezing every cent they can get out of Kanye.

All told, West racked up about $142,000 in expenses in 2022.

He’ll likely spend several times in that ’23 and ’24, as his campaign kicks into high gear.

We’d say the lack of donations should be causing him concern, but this is a man who checked out from reality several years ago.