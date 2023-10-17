Kanye West Threatening to Release New Album, Major Labels Don’t Want to Touch It

These days, even the famously always-forgive-family Kardashians are snubbing Kanye West. He gave them no choice.

And they’re not the only ones.

Ye’s campaign of open bigotry — particularly antisemitism — and pro-Hitler rhetoric has alienated people in business just as it has people from his former social circle.

He wants to release a new album. There’s just one problem — major studios don’t want to touch him with a 10-foot pole.

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Kanye West has an upcoming album, and he didn’t do it alone. Ty Dolla $ign, arguably best known for the worst part of Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home,” collaborated with him.

The album is mostly ready for release. But he’s sorely in need of a distributor, and no one’s biting.

Yes, this would be Ye’s first music release since he went mask-off as an antisemite. His vicious, bigoted rants made him a few friends — of the worst kind. But they also made him and his brand deeply toxic.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. (Getty)

Some are calling Ye’s current era the “aftermath” of his antisemitic rants.

But while it’s been a hot minute since he was publicly rubbing elbows with infamous Neo-Nazis, not everyone’s convinced that he’s exactly out of his “pro-Hitler era.”

Billboard reports that Kanye is considering five offers from small, lesser-known distributors. Allegedly, they’re actually willing to work with the guy.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Oddly enough, one of the publishing companies already has some unfortunate ties to Ye. So maybe they figure that any damage is already done?

Too Lost is a publishing company that only launched a couple of yeras ago.

They already hold the rights to stream Kanye’s music on YouTube. This would be their first time doing a full-on Kanye album, however.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We don’t know who the other 4 possible distributors might be.

Kanye plans to release the album soon. And he wants to include all of the major streaming services to reach a large audience.

By “soon” we mean in coming weeks, not months. As we noted above, the album is all but done … but lacks a distribution deal.

Kanye West sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo Credit: Fox News)

But major labels — the kinds more likely to have an easy time spreading his music far and wide — aren’t interested.

Ye spent a tremendous amount of time and energy last year putting the entire Jewish community on blast.

He praised Adolf Hitler, spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, and funneled thousands to white nationalist groups. Obviously, Ye suffers from mental illness, but bigotry is not a disease — it is a choice. It was his choice.

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There is one highlight.

Reportedly, Kanye’s new album doesn’t include any antisemitism. Or, if it does, no one’s heard those tracks yet.

But the thing about bigots — or edgelords, or trolls, or other people who choose to be awful — is that they contaminate everything that they touch.

Kanye West suggested that Hollywood “plants” manipulate celebrities for sinister purposes, targeting his ex. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It’s probably worth noting that Kanye very recently filed for a trademark. We’re sorry to say that it’s “YEWS.”

He apparently wants to use this in business.

The labels that are refusing to partner with him … are certainly making the right choice.