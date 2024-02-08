Jennifer Aniston’s Face & Her Plastic Surgery Journey Over The Years Revealed

Jennifer Aniston’s face always seems to be a topic of conversation, as well as if she’s had surgery over the years.

The latest debate comes after she reunited with Friends co-star David Schimmer in a new Super Bowl ad.

The truth is, Jennifer has been up front about getting plastic surgery in the past, and that she’s had work done on her face.

No need to hide what everyone can clearly see!

(Getty Images for Turner)

Jennifer Aniston’s Face: What Plastic Surgery Has She Had?

“I had [a deviated septum] fixed – best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years.”

Jennifer confessed to that bit of surgery to People back in 2007.

She was just coming off the historic 10- year run of her hit sitcom Friends and still, her life and looks were all anyone could talk about.

((Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI))

For those who don’t know, a deviated septum is a fancy way of saying she had work done on her nose – a joke often made at the expense of her famous character, Rachel Green.

While there are many medical reasons to have the procedure, as Jennifer pointed out above, it’s also long been an inside joke of Hollywood that to say you had this was to hide the fact that you just wanted a nose job!

But the reason doesn’t really matter, does it? Whatever makes her feel good is just fine!

Aging With Grace, Jennifer’s Version

So, what else has Jennifer had done? Well, to hear her tell it, not much.

In fact, she’s made a point to say that she’s against things like botox and injectables to keep her looking young.

((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner))

To hear her tell it, she thinks it does far more harm than good!

“There is . . . this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless. I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless . . . I am grateful to learn from their mistakes because I am not injecting sh-t into my face,” Jennifer told Yahoo Beauty in 2015.

While she’s never gone under the needle, she did go back under the knife three years after giving that interview.

Remember that deviated septum?

She had a second surgery to “correct” the surgery that was “incorrectly done over 12 years ago,” her rep revealed to Us Weekly in 2018.

So yes, Jennifeer has had work done. And yes, she is aging, as we all do.

But damn if we shouldn’t all hope to look as good as she does when we hit our 50’s!