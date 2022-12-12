Kanye West Labeled “Antisemite of the Year” By Anti-Hate Group

Kanye West isn’t receiving many awards of any kind these days.

But there’s no denying that the rapper’s latest honor is entirely deserved.

In fact, we would’ve been downright shocked if the prize had gone to anyone else.

Yes, in what might be the year’s least-surprising announcement, Kanye has been named “antisemite of the year” by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Something tells us Ye won’t be giving a gracious acceptance speech for this one.

Speaking with TMZ, StopAntisemitism rep, Liora Rez, explained the organization’s decision to call attention to Kanye’s hate campaign.

“Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop,” Rez told the outlet.

Just weeks ago, Kanye West was a billionaire. Now, the rapper is allegedly on the brink of bankruptcy. (Photo via Getty Images)

“His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm,” the rep continued.

“Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.”

Rez’s concerns are certainly justified as West has chosen to align himself with far-right hate groups, and he’s been using his platform to spread their message.

Kanye West recently sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo via Fox News)

West has been throwing public tantrums for almost as long as he’s been in the spotlight, but never before has he engaged in such blatant bigotry.

Former fans have looked on in horror as Kanye has praised Hitler, denigrated Jews, and espoused bizarre conspiracy theories.

As one of the most famous people on the planet, Kanye’s words have real power.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

And his recent comments have endangered millions of Americans.

West views are so extreme that he’s even managed to alienate fellow far-right bigots such as Tim Pool and Alex Jones.

Kanye recently stormed out of an interview with Pool when the podcaster offered the slightest pushback to his blatant antisemitism.

Kanye West during his infamous meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

And Jones broke character last week by calling Kanye out for his astonishingly hateful rhetoric.

“I see good things about Hitler, also,” West told Jones during a bizarre podcast in which the rapper kept his face entirely covered by a ski mask.

“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Kanye West both looked and sounded completely insane during his recent Alex Jones interview. The rapper has now been suspended from Twitter. (Photo via InfoWars)

Jones has made a career out of spreading baseless conspiracy theories and making the world a more dangerous place for marginalized people, but even he drew the line at Kanye’s latest hate speech.

“There’s a real creepy factor with this Hitler stuff,” Jones later said in an interview with Stephen Crowder.

“It’s like some homoerotic thing over Hitler … There’s this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms — that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Yeah, it’s not the most enlightened criticism — he’s still Alex Jones, after all.

The important thing is that Kanye is so far gone that he’s receiving criticism even from his fellow hatemongers.

Unfortunately, his message has also found a receptive audience in some of the darkest corners of the internet.

Which is why it’s important for decent people to continue shining a light on Kanye and calling out his hate for what it is.