Kylie Jenner Posts Steamy Thirst Traps Amidst Timothee Chalamet Split Rumors

Kylie Jenner’s posting thirst traps, and they might be targeting Timothee Chalamet.

After an unexpectedly subdued Valentine’s Day, fans spotted clues that Timothee and Kylie are over.

Now, Kylie is posting some new, jaw-dropping selfies to social media.

Are these thirst traps aimed at her fans in general? Or is she sending Timmy a tantalizing message?

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Who does thirst traps like Kylie Jenner?

On Monday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share some mind-meltingly alluring selfies.

She showed herself lounging by the pool under sunlight. It seems that, for the 26-year-old makeup mogul, every hour is the “golden hour.”

“Home away from home,” Kylie captioned the post. Not everyone’s eyes were on her words, however, because Kylie’s bikini left so little to the imagination.

kylie jenner the woman that you are pic.twitter.com/Mqu9b08pZ7 — 𝒢 (@journavhl) February 19, 2024 Not only were Kylie Jenner’s thirst traps a hit on Instagram, but her fans circulated the eye-popping pics across multiple social media platforms.

Once fans and followers recovered enough of their mental faculties to form coherent thoughts again after seeing Kylie’s thirst traps, they got to, well, thinking.

Are these just everyday bikini snaps? Or was the makeup mogul MILF posting these with a special purpose?

Recently, rumors have suggested that she and Timothee Chalamet have broken up. If so, can’t-miss thirst traps would be a compelling way to get his attention. She’s had a profound effect on Timmy before.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Were Kylie Jenner’s new photos all for Timothee Chalamet?

From Twitter to Reddit and beyond, Kylie’s fans saw her Instagram photos and connected them to Timmy.

Some ridiculed her for seemingly seeking attention, given that she has so much — family, children, exorbitant wealth — yet seems unfulfilled.

Others, as we noted, suggested that she intends for Timothee to see the pics. Maybe she’s rubbing it in, they speculated, or maybe she’d like to have him back.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Nearly one year ago, in March of 2023, fans first connected the dots between Kylie and Timothee.

The two did not go public immediately, but had allegedly been keeping their relationship private for months already.

At the time, Kylie and Timmy were visiting each other somewhat regularly. It was months before they started showing up to events together or outright making out at awards shows.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the red carpet for the movie ‘Dune: Part Two’ at Auditorio Nacional on February 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Angel Delgado/Getty Images)

Was Timmy nothing more than Kylie’s rebound?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke things off in late 2022. That was not that long before she began seeing Timmy.

Travis was not just a long-term romance for Kylie. he is the father of her two children: 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire.

Dating right after a long-term relationship can have special challenges. And fans think that Kylie and Timmy may have reached the end of their romantic tether this month.

Kylie Jenner attends the “Les Sculptures” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Last week, Kylie Jenner referred to her children as her “Valentines.” Fans expected her to use that term to refer to Timmy.

Given that she did not seem to refer to him at all that day on social media, followers wondered if Kylie was soft-launching a breakup.

That said, they are both busy adults. Maybe they just spent Valentine’s Day apart? If so, maybe Kylie Jenner’s thirst traps weren’t sending any particular message to Timothee Chalamet after all.