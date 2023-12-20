For most of 2023, there was a lot of speculation about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

After months of increasingly believable rumors, the Hollywood heartthrob and the MILFluencer makeup mogul stopped hiding it.

Famously, their attendance at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour did not seem to be about the music. It was more of a background for their makeout session.

By his own admission, Timmy had forgotten that he even attended it. Watch out — they Beyhive is coming for you!

During his December 2023 interview with MTV, Timothee Chalamet risked the anger of the Beyhive by forgetting one key part of his year.

On Monday, December 18, MTV released an interview with Timothee Chalamet. You can watch that interview in the video blow.

During the casual conversation, the interviewer asked Timmy to name the best concert that he attended this year.

“I don’t know if I went to any concerts in 2023,” Timothee began.

Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023.

Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Timmy.

As the interviewer quickly reminded him, he very much attended part of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour.

Many influencers and young celebrities appeared in the audience. But he pretty famously attended with Kylie Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet is smooching Kylie Jenner in this photo from the 2023 U.S. Open.

“Yes, yes, yes. That was great,” Timothee quickly acknowledged.

He tastefully admitted that it was “Hard to be present” during that concert.

What he means, of course, is that he was all wrapped up — somewhat literally — with the makeup mogul mother of two at the time. Perhaps his strongest memories of that concert were not about music or Bey’s performance.

Just to be clear, Timothee did not go into detail about why he didn’t have strong musical memories of the Renaissance World Tour.

The rest of the world knows.

He attended in September. And Kylie seems to have been an ample distraction. That said, Timmy does have some thoughts to share about Beyonce.

Timothée Chalamet attends the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of "Wonka" at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023.

“That Beyonce show, I was actually surprised.” Timmy admitted.

“I’m not Beyhive level but I thought I knew way more,” he then confessed.

“I guess I knew more of the basic hits,” Timothee described. “She didn’t do ‘Halo.’ She didn’t do ‘Single Ladies.'”

Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Premiere at Cinema UCG Normandie on December 01, 2023

He then spoke about his love for one particular Beyonce song.

Timmy expressed: “love ‘Halo’ though. ‘Halo’ is a great, moody, 12-year-old, head-against-the-bus song.”

In case you want to feel old and/or filled with a spike of irrational rage, “Halo” came out in 2008. (Just for the record, he couldn’t have listened to it when he was 12, either)

Timothée Chalamet attends the photocall for "Bones And All" on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

While we’re sure that there is some Beyhive buzzing about Timothee’s perceived disrespect towards Queen Bey, that’s clearly not how he means it.

Besides, a lot of music performances are “make an appearance” situations to people at a certain fame level. He doesn’t have to be a superfan.

It’s okay to be a casual fan of something. Most of us don’t find that relatable, but it’s possible!