If Kylie Jenner introduced Timothée Chalamet to her kids, you know that things are serious!

Obviously, these two famous hotties aren’t slowing down.

Look no further than Kylie and Timothee’s Golden Globes PDA to see how into each other they’ve become.

Timothée hasn’t just met Kylie’s adult relatives. He’s reportedly met her kids — which is a huge step.

Timothée Chalamet met Kylie Jenner’s kids

An inside source spoke to Life & Style about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship. Things are heating up!

Famously, the Kardashian-Jenner clan holds an annual Christmas party. Timmy attended, meeting her entire family (those whom he had not met before)

This included Kylie’s 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, and her 23-month-old son, Aire. Kylie shares both children with ex, Travis Scott.

“It’s a big step,” the insider characterized.

Introducing your kids to your boyfriend is significant — for them, for your partner, and for your relationship.

“And,” the source continued, “Kylie was ready for it.”

Timothée and Kylie’s Relationship: Where Is It Going?

These days, both Kylie and Timmy are very busy with their respective careers.

Timothee just finished making the rounds to promote Wonka. It won’t be long before he changes gears and begins promoting Dune 2.

Kylie is already a makeup mogul and a reality star, but she also recently launched her own clothing line. You can never have too many businesses, right?

“Kylie and Timothee have been traveling to see each other,” the insider described.

Despite their busy schedules, the source noted that they have been putting in the effort “to make it work.”

According to the insider: “She is really excited to see where this relationship goes.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship timeline

One year ago, in January of 2023, Kylie and longtime (on-again, off-again) boyfriend Travis Scott split. Later that same month is allegedly when Kylie and Timmy first met.

Romance rumors would not emerge until April of last year. Even then, it was mostly speculation.

The biggest clue at the time was Kylie’s luxury vehicles showing up at the heartthrob actor’s home. Reports described them as “hanging out” at the time.

By May of 2023, Kylie and Timmy’s reported romance was still casual and low-key, according to reports at that time.

Every conversation about their entanglement did refer to them as having a “relationship” at this time. No one was pretending that they were just playing Mario Kart or whatever.

Right at the beginning of June, the two began making public appearances together.

In August, rumors circulated that there was some sort of trouble in paradise.

They didn’t seem to be hanging out as much. Which made sense — they were both extremely busy. But was that all?

Insiders reported that they weren’t on the outs, claiming that they were both just super busy.

Timothee and Kylie stopped being so private

In September, Kylie and Timothee were clearly done with two things: breakup rumors, and hiding.

Their previous forays into public had just been the two going side-by-side to eat or on a walk.

Now, they were showing up and acting very couple-like at major events with photographers. Famously, Timothee forgot an entire concert because Kylie’s presence made it hard for him to be “present.”

Attending dinners, sports games, and generally seeming glued at the hip really showed the world that they were not “on the outs” or whatever.

In October, Timmy spoke openly about Kylie. And they were suddenly cheering each other on at different events.

Sometimes it feels better to no longer be a secret. And it makes sense to go public before you decide that it’s serious enough for someone to meet your young kids.