From what we can gather, a bunch of trophies were handed out on Sunday night at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture Drama… Paul Giamatti won Best Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy for The Holdovers… Succession won Best Drama Series… and The Bear won Best Comedy/Musical TV Series.

Congratulations to all and everything.

But, really, there were only three winners at the ceremony in our non-biased minds:

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

First, Taylor Swift owned the red carpet, despite showing up solo because boyfriend Travis Kelce was off winning a football game.

Second and third, Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet looked incredible at the event; ogled each other; touched each other a lot.

And then almost brought the Internet down when they swapped major spit in front of the camera.

As you can see below, the official Golden Globe Awards account capture the red hot footage and posted it online for all to see:

(Twitter)

Chalamet was nominated at the ceremony for his role as a younger version of Willy Wonka in the hit film Wonka.

He and Jenner, meanwhile, were first linked romantically back in April 2023, although the couple did not make its public debut until they were seen making out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in early September.

The stars were also hot and heavy with each other at the U.S. Open this fall.

Things sure seem serious!

Kylie Jenner sizzles on the red carpet of this event in New York City. (Getty)

At the Golden Globes, the viral footage of Chalamet and Jenner included the lovers smiling from ear-to-ear, gently feeling each other up and then sharing a smooth, with the award show’s Twitter account captioning the clip as follows:

“Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner.”

Neither celebrity has yet commented on the romantic gestures that continue to generate buzz.

But what is there to say? The video above says it all.

Kylie Jenner is featured here on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Hulu)

Jenner shares two kids with her ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

The pair dated on and off for almost five years before they called it quits for good in January 2023.

Chalamet, for his handsome part, has dated such well-known women as Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon.

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” a People Magazine source said of the actor several weeks ago, adding back then:

“They both try to attend important events for each other.”