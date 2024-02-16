Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face, Slaps Down Trolls

Amy Schumer has fired back at her critics.

With a mixture of honesty and humor.

Over the past several days, the actress/comedian has been making the media rounds — appearing on The Tonight Show, The View and Good Morning America, for example — in order to promote season 2 of the show Life & Beth.

Unfortunately, Schumer has subsequently faced criticism over her appearance.

Amy Schumer performs onstage at the 2023 Good+Foundation “A Very Good+ Night of Comedy” Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, here is how Schumer responded to these critiques:

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”

We’d say this is the perfect tone of sarcasm, annoyance and candor.

Amy Schumer attends the 2023 Good+Foundation â€œA Very Good+ Night of Comedyâ€ Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)

Schumer then attributed the changes to her continuing battle with endometriosis, an autoimmune disease in which uterus lining grows outside of the organ.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” the 42-year-old explained.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.

“But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Amen, right? So well said.

Amy Schumer attends the 2023 Bring Change To Mind Gala at City Winery on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The veteran star revealed in an Instagram Video back in September 2021 that she had her uterus and appendix removed as a result of endometriosis.

It’s a serious condition.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed,” said Schumer at the time.

“He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

Amy Schumer walks onstage at the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit at Pier 17 on August 8, 2018. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

In December 2022, the actress she felt “like a new person” following the procedure.

To wrap up her latest post, meanwhile, Schumer once again struck an inspiring tone:

“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”