Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: The Romance is Over!

It’s reportedly all over for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Again.

According to Us Weekly insiders, the reality star and the rapper spent the recent holiday season apart — and are no longer a romantic item.

As many fans noticed, Kylie jetted off to Colorado for New Year’s Eve, celebrating the occasion with her sister Kendall Jenner and friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Anastasia Karanikolaou, among others.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

But not with Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are off again.

“They were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the aforementioned tabloid wrote on Saturday of the former couple.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their second child into the world in early 2022. He is named Wolf.

Kylie and Travis are parents to two children, a son named Wolf who is nearly a year old and a daughter named Stormi, who is four.

They’ve been up and down for many years, but had seemingly been in a steady and committed relationship since the spring of 2021.

Following their split in 2019, Jenner and Scott sparked reconciliation rumors on a number of occasions, with a source trying to explain in 2021 to In Touch Weekly:

“They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

Travis Scott cuddles up here to Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of an event they attended together.

“Yes, they’ve been through their highs and lows since then,” this same insider over a year ago, adding back then:

“Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects.

“But having a child, who they both love and adore, has brought them closer together.”

While no reason has been given for the break up this time around, Scott was rumored to have cheated on Kylie in the past… a charge he strongly denied.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are pictured here on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards in 2019.

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on,” Scott wrote via an Instagram Stories post in October, emphasizing of speculation that he had slept with someone:

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.

“So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kylie Jenner is all cuddled up here with Travis Scott. They do seem in love, huh?

Neither Scott nor Jenner has confirmed this split just yet.

We’ll be sure to update this post when/if they offer up a comment.