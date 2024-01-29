It might have started as a casual fling at first, but these days, the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet looks to be quite serious.

And some folks are concerned that the couple is moving too fast.

Timothee has met Kylie’s kids, and insiders say the couple spends a great deal of time talking about their future.

There have even been rumors that Kylie is pregnant with Timothee’s baby, but we have yet to see any convincing evidence of that.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet take in a tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Anyway, fans are mostly thrilled about this relationship, but it seems that some folks would like to see these two call it quits.

According to a new report from The Sun, Timothee’s family is not thrilled with some of the ways in which he’s been influenced by Kylie.

Has Kylie Changed Timothee?

“Timothee’s family and friends are caught between a rock and a hard place,” says a source close to the Chalamet clan, adding:

Kylie Jenner attends the “Les Sculptures” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“They don’t want to be seen to be smothering him or trying to micromanage his romantic choices as he’s almost 30, and has proven for many years now that he’s quite capable of managing his own affairs.”

The insider goes on to explain that Timothee has become fixated on the jet-setting lifestyle enjoyed by billionaire Kylie and her fabulously wealthy family.

“They’re finding it near impossible not to speak up,” says the source.

“He’s suddenly consumed by things like designer labels, flashy cars, flying on private jets and having a big group of ‘yes people’ around him all the time.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

The situation reportedly came to a head over the holidays when Timothee seemed more interested in texting with Kylie than in spending time with his family.

“Meanwhile, when he spent time with his family over the holidays, he was so distracted – texting and FaceTiming Kylie nonstop and barely interacting with anyone else there,” the insider claims.

“On the rare times he did join in, he only seemed interested in talking about himself. It was almost like he was a total stranger.”

Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet watch a tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Adding to the family’s anxiety are fears that Timothee will fall victim to the infamous “Kardashian curse.”

“They plan to sit him down, outline how he has his whole life ahead of him, and point out how the men who date the Kardashians haven’t fared well,” says the insider.

“With his career at its peak right now, does he really want to fall into that trap?

“Only time will tell if Timothee actually listens, but the Chalamets are going to give this their best shot.”

Timothee Chalamet attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Needless to say, any talk of a curse visited upon the Kardashians’ exes is absurd, as Kanye, Scott Disick, Lamar Odom, and company almost certainly would’ve self-destructed on their own.

And Timothee is a 28-year-old man who’s perfectly capable of making his own decisions.

So, if his family is concerned about the relationship, their fears are probably overblown.

Whatever the case, expressing those concerns in an intervention-like setting seems like a surefire way of making Timothee even more smitten with his new boo!