Jenelle Evans Fires Back at Estranged Sister: She’s Toxic and Jealous!

We knew it was just a matter of time, didn’t we?

And not all that much time, as it turns out.

As you may have read right here on The Hollywood Gossip, Ashleigh Evans spoke out this week for the first time in a very long time.

Ashleigh is the estranged sister of former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans.

Amid Jenelle dealing with accusations that her husband assaulted her teenage son, Ashleigh jumped on TikTok and simply BLASTED her sibling.

“I am making this video to tell everybody that my sister’s nothing but a liar,” Ashleigh said on Tuesday, February 20.

“She’s always been the same.

“She has not only lied and destroyed my mother’s reputation, she has destroyed my reputation and said horrible things about our family over the past 15 years.”

Jenelle, as you likely know, has feuded with mother Barbara for years and years.

She recently blamed her mom for her own struggles as a human being and has often also blamed her for the mental health issues that have plagued son Jace.

Jenelle has said next to nothing about her sister, however.

“What’s going on with my nephew Jace is very sad,” Ashleigh continued, referencing the 14-year old who ran away from home three times last year. “My sister is not going to get him help…

“She will try to destroy anybody.”

After Ashleigh also said Jenelle needs “mental help,” the ex-MTV personality went on TikTok herself in order to clap back.

“Me and [Ashleigh] didn’t have the best relationship growing up. She had her own friends. I had my own friends,” Jenelle said on Thursday… in footage from 2021 which was split with a current video of herself simply smiling.

“When we moved to North Carolina, things changed.

“She got into a Gothic phase, and I was high school cheerleader, and we definitely didn’t get along then, because it seems like my sister was jealous over me.”

The Teen Mom alum went on to say:

“Later on in life, I ended up on this show, and then things only got worse from there. She, um, has mental health issues. She’s sold me out to the tabloids, making up stories that aren’t even true.

“When something goes bad in my life, that’s the only time that she will comment on my life. So hope she’s doing well, but it’s better if I cut her off.”

Evans captioned the side-by-side footage, “Some things never change,” adding the hashtag “ToxicSiblings.”

Pretty tame, actually, considering how we know Jenelle can be.

Concluded Ashleigh in her post this week, addressing Jenelle directly:

You have had substance abuse issues since you were about 13. You have serious mental health issues. You have been like this since you were a kid…

You’re a very sad person and I feel very sorry for you.

You’re damaging everybody in our family for your poor actions, and you don’t care at all. You have no empathy or compassion.