Meet Hannah Gosselin’s Boyfriend: My Dad Loves Him, My Awful Mom Knows About Him!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Not only does Hannah Gosselin have a boyfriend, but she’s introducing him to the world!

Hannah has come a long way from living under the tyrannical thumb of her mother.

After she and Collin graduated high school last year, she embarked on her higher ed journey.

Now, Hannah is introducing the world to her boyfriend. But diehard fans may have spotted him before.

On YouTube, Hannah Gosselin and her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson, showed fans and followers “a day in the life” in a 2023 video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Hannah Gosselin has a boyfriend!

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which you can see below, Hannah Gosselin sat with her father, Jon Gosselin, and with her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson.

Among other things, she confirmed that her infamously estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, has met Lennon.

“Well, yeah. She’s my mom,” Hannah reasoned during her February 21 interview. “We talk about school, and we talk about life. She knows Lennon.”

During a 2023 YouTube video, Hannah Gosselin and boyfriend Lennon Johnson walk during a sunny day. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion, and I’m open to listening to everybody’s opinion,” Hannah generously affirmed.

“But at the end of the day,” she emphasized, “my choices are my choices.”

Hannah then gushed that Lennon is “very kind” to her. The two have been dating for over a year, celebrating their one-year anniversary in August of 2023.

In August of 2023, Hannah Gosselin and boyfriend Lennon Johnson celebrated their one-year anniversary. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How would Hannah describe her boyfriend?

“He’s really big on being the best version of yourself you can be,” she said of Lennon.

Hannah assessed: “I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him.”

Long before this interview, Hannah and Lennon’s YouTube channel helped tell their story, including their one-year anniversary last August.

Entertainment Tonight’s February 2024 interview with Hannah Gosselin, Jon Gosselin, and Lennon Johnson helped introduced the young man to her fans.

As we noted, Hannah’s father, Jon, was also there for the interview.

“He’s all right,” Jon commented, clearly teasing Hannah, who reminded him of how well he and Lennon get along.

“Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I,” Jon then clarified.

In early 2023, Hannah Gosselin and boyfriend Lennon Johnson shared a video of their culinary adventures. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Seriously, Jon Gosselin likes Hannah’s boyfriend

Hannah nudged her father further, adding: “Don’t pretend that you don’t [have a good relationship with him].”

It does sound like everyone who matters in Hannah’s life likes her boyfriend. Including her grandmother, on whom he made a great impression on a rainy day.

Honestly? Good for Hannah. Not everyone is able to form normal, healthy relationships when they grow up under the roof of someone like Kate.