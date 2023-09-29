Jenelle Evans Son Sneaks Out of Window, Reported Missing AGAIN

Things are staring to get very scary for Jenelle Evans and her family.

On Thursday night, the police were called to the former Teen Mom star’s home after her 14-year old son, Jace, reportedly snuck out of the residence through a window.

According to Evans, who spoke to the cops at the scene, Jace did not have a cell phone with him at the time.

As those familiar with Jenelle and her property in North Carolina know well, too, her house is surrounded by woods for miles and miles… making this situation all the more frightening.

Jenelle Evans is pictured here on a red carpet in 2016. (Getty)

TMZ, which broke this scary piece of news, reports that it has been about 18 hours since Jace went missing.

The website also says that authorities have added Jace to a nationwide database for missing persons.

On its own, of course, this is a VERY troubling development.

But it’s made even worse because this marks the THIRD time Jace has been reported missing over just the last several weeks.

Jenelle Evans has her hands full with son Jace. We really hope he’s doing okay. (Instagram)

In mid-August, Jace ran away after a dispute with his mother over cell phone usage… so claimed Evans at the time at least.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Jenelle told the public after her son was found.

“Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.

“Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jenelle Evans now has full custody of son Jace. We hope she takes this seriously. (Instagram)

Jenelle also denied back then that her son’s disappearance was related to her ugly social media spat with husband David Eason.

Just two weeks after this initial incident, Jace was reported missing for a second time.

In this case?

“Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does,” Jenelle’s managed explained after Jace was tracked down. “He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle.”

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Instagram)

Evans and those close to her have tried to chalk up these instances as examples of normal teenage behavior.

But Jace has not been raised on what most would seem a normal environment.

His grandmother served as his primary caregiver for a duration of his childhood — due to his mother’s legal woes and substance abuse issues — with Jenelle only gaining full custody of Jace this past March.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle told Us Weekly on March 18.

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.

“She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

Jenelle Evans is with her mom, Barbara and her son, Jace, in this photo. They form an unusual nuclear family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We won’t bother making any jokes here about how David Eason is absolutely NOT the type of father figure any child should have around.

Not at a time like this.

We’re just praying for the safe return of Jace to his family and for the teenager to hopefully get the help he appears to badly need.

