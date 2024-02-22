Ashleigh Evans Puts Sister on Total and Complete BLAST: I’m Done with Jenelle!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans is not exactly the most popular person on the Internet.

This ought to not come as any surprise to, well… basically anyone on the Internet.

Here’s the thing, however, and perhaps it also ought to not come as any surprise:

Jenelle Evans is not very popular within her own family, either.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the wake of Jenelle regaining custody of her oldest son, the former Teen Mom star’s sister, Ashleigh, shared seven minutes’ worth of shocking videos on TikTok this week.

The TLDR version?

She can’t stand Jenelle.

“I’m coming out of hiding,” said Ashleigh on February 20 to open her rant.

“It’s been four years since I haven’t had social media due to my sister.

“I am making this video to tell everybody that my sister’s nothing but a liar. She’s always been the same. She has not only lied and destroyed my mother’s reputation, she has destroyed my reputation and said horrible things about our family over the past 15 years.”

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Jenelle, of course, has feuded with mother Barbara for years and years.

She recently blamed her mom for her own struggles as a human being and has often also blamed her for the mental health issues that have plagued son Jace.

Jenelle has said next to nothing about her sister, however.

“I have not spoken to my sister for eight years,” Ashleigh continued.

“And if she wants to retaliate, that’s absolutely fine, because I have a lot of things against her that I’ve kept secret for a very long time.”

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

During the course of this new footage, Ashleigh accused the former MTV personality of creating a false narrative surrounding their family.

At one point, she alleged that Jenelle did not properly care for Jace, stating that her sibling “doesn’t care about anybody but herself” and “operates on toxicity.”

We believe all of that.

Do we believe what Ashleigh also claimed, that she had trouble getting work for awhile after employers learned that she was related to Jenelle?

That feels like a stretch.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Getty Images)

Poor Jace, for his part, ran away from home three times last year.

He has alleged that his stepdad, David Eason, strangled him prior to this third disappearance; Eason has been charged with a felony.

“What’s going on with my nephew Jace is very sad,” Ashleigh now says. “My sister is not going to get him help…

“She will try to destroy anybody.”

We don’t really know what Jenelle Evans is talented for. Her look was not exactly on point at the 2017 VMAs. (Getty)

Jenelle has not yet responded to Ashleigh.

But it’s hard to believe she won’t do so one day soon.

Addressing her sibling, Ashleigh concluded on Tuesday:

You really need to get some mental help. You have had substance abuse issues since you were about 13. You have serious mental health issues. You have been like this since you were a kid…

You’re a very sad person and I feel very sorry for you.

You’re damaging everybody in our family for your poor actions, and you don’t care at all. You have no empathy or compassion.