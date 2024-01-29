Jenelle Evans: I Suck, But It’s My Mom’s Fault!

Jenelle Evans is trying to be self-aware.

In a late Saturday night Facebook video, the former Teen Mom 2 participant acknowledged that she has made some monumental mistakes in her life.

Yes, Evans said for maybe the first time.

I acted out as a child.

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Don’t go ahead and give Evans a standing ovation just yet, however.

Don’t praise her too hard at the moment.

Immediately after confessing that she struggled as a youth, Evans pointed the finger directly at her mother, Barbara.

“If I never grew up in such a chaotic household, then I would not have learned those behaviors and even have done half of them,” Jenelle continued during this rant.

“It’s like, no wonder I acted that way. I learned it. And I thought it was normal.”

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Barbara Evans was the primary caregiver of Jenelle’s oldest child, Jace, having been awarded custody well over a decade ago because Jenelle was going through legal issues at the time.

She was also battling a drug problem.

In the many years since, Jenelle and Barbara have clashed very openly.

Most recently, Evans threatened her mom after Jace ran away from home and claimed that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, had physically assaulted him.

Barbara was the person who told the police that her grandson had made this claim in her presence… and Jenelle seems to think that Barbara is just full of it.

Jenelle Evans is seen at GBK’s New York Fashion Week Style Lounge 2015 – Day 2 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for GBK Productions)

Back in September, Jenelle also filed for a restraining order against her mother.

“I’m so sick of protecting her peace and I’m so sick of protecting her character,” Jenelle said in this latest diatribe against this parent, trashing her mom as a “master manipulator.”

Evans went on to say she’s proud that she’s been able to “break the cycle” with her own kids, a statement that likely elicited quite a few eye rolls from observers around the nation.

Child Protective Services is in the middle of an investigation into allegations of abuse against Eason, while this same organization took the couple’s kids away in 2019 because Eason shot and killed the family dog.

It seems fair to say that Jenelle isn’t raising her children in a very safe environment these days, either.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha)

“I’ve been to therapy a million times but some people don’t think they need therapy in their whole life,” Jenelle added on Saturday, another clear reference to her mother.

“I guess I don’t mean nothin’ to her anymore.”

Evans concluded by saying that she can’t delve into any specifics at the moment for legal reasons, but:

“Just hang in there with me.”

We’d really prefer not to, is the thing.