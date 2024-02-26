Britney Spears is showing Janet Jackson some serious solidarity and praise.

Even though Britney has generously apologized to Justin Timberlake for backlash he’s received over how he treated her, neither of them can change the past.

And she’s not the only much-more-talented singer that, critics say, Justin used as a human stepping stone during his career.

Britney is voicing support for Janet. Is this talent recognizing talent, or something a little more personal?

Britney Spears is a big fan of Janet Jackson

In a now-deleted post from her Instagram page, the incomparable Britney Spears is singing Janet Jackson’s praises.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Britney wrote on Instagram in her Sunday, February 25 post.

The beautiful lady in question was none other than Janet Jackson.

“She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time,” Britney wrote of Janet.

“She went through so much,” she acknowledged.

“But,” Britney then expressed, “I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”

Britney thanked Janet Jackson for her music and more

“Thank you for your music,” Britney wrote to Janet, “and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

Janet has endured many struggles, but for many fans on social media, Britney seemed to be referring to the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime show.

The February 1, 2004 sports event featured a music performance. During that, a “wardrobe malfuction” led to Justin Timberlake baring Janet Jackson’s breast.

Last autumn, Britney Spears’ memoir became a bestseller. One of the key elements of her book was descriptions of how Justin Timberlake treated her during their erstwhile relationship.

But Britney’s career survived Justin. There were times when that seemed less certain for Janet Jackson.

Though she and JT both issued apologies in the wake of the 2004 scandal (overblown and ridiculous though it was), somehow Justin’s career marched forward. Janet became, for a time, almost untouchable in the public eye.

What did Britney mean?

Some of her followers believe that Britney was saying exactly what she seemed to be — that she was cheering on a music legend. A fellow music legend, in this case.

Others believe that Britney was directly referring to how Janet Jackson weathered a scandal that Justin Timberlake breezed past.

It’s possible that Britney didn’t mean anything about JT, but deleted the post when she realized that people were connecting it to her ex. She is a sweet person, and doesn’t mean to sic her fans on every sleazy guy who wronged her.