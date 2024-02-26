Jodie Turner-Smith would only like to focus on the positive, thank you very much.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress and model at last opened up about her divorce from Joshua Jackson, expressing impressive perspective on the situation four months after we learned of the couple’s split.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” the star explained.

“And that’s okay. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Jodie Turner-Smith is right, no one can argue that point.

Just not everyone can take such a refreshing and healthy view on life.

Turner-Smith — who reached a custody agreement with Jackson over their daughter in November — continued as follows:

“There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us.

“And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old and the Dawson’s Creek alum started dating back in 2018.

Jackson has not said anything in public about the break-up, while Turner-Smith is now trying her best to look ahead.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” she told The Times.

“We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!

“The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.”

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith and Jackson shared a three-year old named Juno.

The former filed the divorce documents in early October, citing “irreconciliable differences” at the time.

We don’t know the basis for this marriage coming to an end, but it seems pretty evident that Turner-Smith at least has no hard feelings.

“The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been,” she now concludes.

“This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”