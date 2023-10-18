Britney Spears' Book Accuses Justin Timberlake of Cheating Alongside Abortion Revelation

Days ahead of Britney Spears’ book launch, and the revelations are already coming out.

Earlier this week, we learned that The Woman In Me includes the story of Britney Spears’ abortion, after alleged pressure from Justin Timberlake. She was 19 at the time.

That same book also accuses the noodle-haired former heartthrob of cheating on Britney during their romance.

Fans are already piecing together the clues and the timeline to work out the unspoken details.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake attend the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium January 9, 2002 in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Britney Spears writes in her memoir that she became pregnant at 19, when she was dating Justin Timberlake.

(Many consider that whole relationship to have been a publicity stunt on his part — grappling onto her fame to put himself out there. And it worked!)

Britney did eventually have an abortion rather than become a teenage mother. According to her book, Justin pushed for that. That’s a heavy, complex topic all by itself.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the NBA All-Star Game at the First Union Center in Philadelphia in 2002. (Getty)

The Woman In Me mentions Justin allegedly cheating.

However, Britney does not name the other woman. Rest assured, fans are making guesses, but they’re only guesses.

Britney’s reasoning is sound. The woman in question now has a family of her own, and it’s been a couple of decades. Britney doesn’t want to humiliate this woman — who was, after all, not the cheater. Justin (allegedly) was.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 11, 2002. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Some have thought back to when Justin released “Cry Me a River” in 2002.

It was a “hit” by JT standards. Hardly as memorable as the Britney song that we’re about to talk about.

At the time, Justin said that he wrote the song following a heated argument with Britney. There are now fans wondering if this argument had anything to do with his alleged cheating, or the pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Childrenâ€™s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

On the flip side, a number of fans are connecting this information to one of Britney’s most memorable ballads.

“Everytime” might have screwed up a lot of people’s ability to spell, but it’s also a classic.

And considering that it’s a somber, almost mournful song whose music video ends with a woman giving birth … it could be relevant to Britney’s new revelations.

Obviously, we don’t know a lot of details yet. Even the book will leave things out — due to personal considerations (like not naming “the other woman”) but also legal ones.

Britney and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, will certainly have worked to avoid potentially libelous statements. Even things that Britney knows for a fact happened might become omissions in the book if she can’t win a libel suit.

The Woman In Me is not, as the title might suggest, about pegging — but we’re excited to read it nonetheless. It hits bookshelves on October 24. I know that I preordered already. Did you?