It’s a question most viewers are asking after watching the very first trailer for Kevin Costner’s next western epic, Horizon: An American Saga.

The film, which will debut in two parts over the 2024 summer season, promises to be a true American tale about how the west was won.

After viewing the trailer, fans were thrilled to see so many famous faces joining director, writer, and star Kevin in the cast. There’s Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Tom Everett, and even Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower.

Abbey Lee in the Kevin Costner film, “Horizon: An American Saga” (WB Picture/ Youtube)

But there was one face most did not recognize. Meet Abbey Lee, the Australian model who plays Kevin’s presumed lover in the epic film!

Abbey Lee is an Australian supermodel, actress, and musician.

While relatively unknown in America, she has starred in some fairly major projects.

She played The Dag in Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Charlize Theron. TV watchers may know her better for her role on Lovecraft Country. She played Christina Braithwhite for 10 episodes. She also starred in the Netflix series, Florida Man.

Aside from her work on-screen, the Melbourne native, who won the Australian Girlfriend Model Search, has featured on runaways and fashion ads since 2007.

She’s even walked the runaway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Abbey Lee’s Role In ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

“I’d just like to have a drink tonight with someone who knows how to act.”

Viewers first meet Abbey’s character in Kevin Costner’s epic western Horizon: An American Saga in the trailer.

The tease, which dropped February 26, months before the movie’s release, shows just a glimpse of the massive cast lending their talents to the project.

Spanning the four years of the Civil War, the film takes audiences on an emotional and sometimes violent journey across a country. The tale of how the west is won is told from many perspectives, from the Native Americans losing their lands, to the families torn apart, to those who plan to start a new life.

Abbey Lee attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Enter Abbey, who approaches Kevin’s character in the trailer while walking along in a dusty, western town.

At the time of the trailer dropping, details about everyone’s character are still under wraps, but it’s clear Abbey has her eyes on Kevin.

After flirting with him in the street, the next time we see the pair, Abbey is climbing on top of Kevin in his tent, leaning in for kiss.

Later, they’re seen walking through the woods, she now carries a child in her arms.

Perhaps their story is about a love that blooms in a dark time? Oh, wait, as this the role that Meghan Markle was after?!

Abbey Lee attends the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney, Australia. ((Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for GQ Australia))

Abbey Lee’s Dating Life

Abbey, who identifies as bisexual, is currently dating creative director Milo Phillips. The pair have been together for two years.

When speaking to Vogue in March, she talked about how, during the actor’s strike, she enjoyed her time in London with him.

“It was really nice to look after the dogs, look after the boyfriend,” she said in the interview. “I just played house a little bit.”

She has been linked up in the past, like to her reportedly on-again-off again boyfriend, rocker Matthew Hutchinson from the band Our Mountain.

But nothing can be confirmed of her status right now.

Still, Abbey has been upfront about how difficult dating can be for her.

Speaking to Sunday Style magazine in 2016, she admitted: “I don’t get picked up at bars, I don’t get asked if I want a drink. I think I must be scary or something.”

She added. “Maybe it’s because I’m nearly six foot tall with a b*tch resting face.”

Whatever, Kevin Costner obviously liked what he saw! All that matters!