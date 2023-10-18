Britney Spears : Justin Timberlake Cheated on Me... With a Celebrity!

Britney Spears may be best known as a singer.

But she’s acting as a bit of a bus driver these days… because she keeps hurling ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake under one of these vehicles.

First, as previously reported, Spears writes in her forthcoming memoir that she got pregnant with Timberlake’s baby back when the stars dated as teenagers.

Due to the desires of her then-boyfriend, Spears says she got an abortion.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake talk as they sit courtside at the NBA All-Star Game 10 February 2002 in Philadelphia. (Getty)

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Spears writes in the book. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Now, via an another excerpt that TMZ has laid its eyes on, we’ve learned that Britney also claims Timberlake cheated on her during their relationship.

According to this celebrity gossip website, Spears doesn’t name the other woman in her book, although the outlet describes the person as “another celebrity.”

The musician adds that she refuses to reveal the identity of celebrity her ex cheated with because the other woman “now has a family [Britney] doesn’t want to embarrass.”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the NBA All-Star Game at the First Union Center in Philadelphia in 2002. (Getty)

Spears and Timberlake met as rising artists while cast members on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s; they started dating in 1999 and officially called it quits on their romance in 2002.

Later that year, Timberlake dropped “Cry Me a River,” a track believed to be about the demise of their relationship, along with a music video that featured a Spears look-alike.

Now, of course, Spears is arguing that Timberlake is the one who was unfaithful to her.

We may never know the full truth.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake attend the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium January 9, 2002 in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

In February 2021, Timberlake issued an apology to Spears, as well as Janet Jackson, for his past mistakes.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote on Instagram amid renewed criticism over his handling of his relationship with Spears and his controversial Super Bowl halftime show with Jackson.

“I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. It’s what she deserves! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Britney’s memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will be available to purchase on October 24.

The book promises to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books.

It also says the singer’s book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

