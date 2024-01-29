Britney Spears has an apology to share with Justin Timberlake – but should she?

No doubt, Britney is more popular than JT … but she’s refusing to be a jerk about it.

We all know that Britney Spears’ memoir was not kind to Justin Timberlake … because he was not kind to her.

The public righteously condemned JT after reading her book. Britney now seems to regret that.

She is even being so gracious as to compliment her ex’s music … even as her fans have trolled him by streaming her music.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Britney Spears doesn’t need to release new music to outdo JT

Believe it or not, Justin Timberlake is coming out with new music. And not just for the Trolls franchise, despite the timing so close to a recent premiere.

His new single is “Selfish.” As it happens, Britney Spears came out with a song by the same name in 2011.

One day after JT released his “Selfish,” Britney’s “Selfish” hit No. 1 on iTunes. This is not one of her bigger songs — it’s a Femme Fatale bonus track.

Justin Timberlake, looks on during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Obviously, Britney Spears was not behind that. Some of her fans were eager to troll JT, and it worked.

Meanwhile, Justin himself appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy fallon recently. The two are longtime friends.

Britney watched. She even decided to share the “Classroom Instruments” sketch on Instagram — and include some commentary of her own.

Apparently, Britney is a fan

Britney Spears wrote an Instagram caption — discussing everything from he memoir to JT’s music.

“I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’,” Britney shared with her followers.

She graciously praised: “It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???”

In late January of 2024, Britney Spears took to Instagram to write very gracious things about her infamous ex, Justin Timberlake. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In addition to answering the ancient question — who laughs at Jimmy Fallon? — Britney continued to praise her ex’s music.

She concluded: “Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

But, before her music review, Britney also opened out about what she regrets about her Tell-All book, The Woman In Me.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. . (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Britney expressed in her caption.

“If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about,” she wrote, “I am deeply sorry.”

Note that Britney does not regret it if her words offended just anyone. Only people about whom she genuinely cares.

Justin Timberlake plays his second shot from the 1st hole prior to the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The world knows a lot about Britney Spears and JT

Her 2023 memoir detailed the failed romance with Justin.

In addition to sharing many familiar news stories from the time from her point of view, Britney detailed her pregnancy by him — and the at-home abortion that followed.

Britney’s words reminded fans of past anger towards him — and shined new light on their relationship. Simply put, he should have treated her better.

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

We love Britney, but we’d have to say that she may have missed the mark on this one. Britney does not need to apologize for her book.

She wasn’t taking cheap shots at JT in her book. She was sharing stories of her life, which is what a memoir is for.

If a particular person from her past didn’t want her tell all to reflect poorly upon him … shouldn’t that person have treated her better?