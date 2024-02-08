Britney Spears & Ben Affleck ‘Made Out’ Before He Married J.Lo

Britney Spears is the new, self-proclaimed “gossip girl” and her latest tea is HOT! Britney reveals she once made out with Ben Affleck.

Yes, that Ben Affleck! The one married to Jennifer Lopez!

But the best part of the story? Britney apparently forgot the hook up completely, until fairly recently.

Ouch! That’s gotta sting!

((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) & (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images))

Britney Spears & Ben Affleck Hooked Up Once, According To Brit

Fans who follow the pop princess on Instagram live for the nuggets she shares.

Whether it’s a new dance, a new photo, or most especially, a new bit of hot goss, the Britney Army is here for anything Mother can provide.

Most recently, Britney took to social media to defend her honor against her ex Justin Timberlake. Shortly after, she flexed on who else she used to lock lips with!

In a since deleted Instagram post, Britney shared a photo from “years ago,” as she put it. In the photo, she is sandwiched between acclaimed song writer Diane Warren and Ben Affleck, Mr. Jennifer Lopez himself.

Britney Spears performs during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden ( (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC))

In the caption, she gave a bit more context.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago,” she wrote, before gushing over Ben and calling him an “amazing actor.”

That’s when things get interesting!

“Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night,” Britney teased, before admitting, “I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!”

Crazy? Yes! Unthinkable? Not really! As we well know, Ben loves a pop star. He did marry one after all!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images))

More To The Story

Now, from here, we could just chock this all up to fling that happened in Hollywood, as these things tend to happen in Hollywood.

But Britney added a bit more in her caption that turned just a few heads.

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl!” she wrote, hinting that something more salacious than seven minutes in heaven with Ben could ever be.

Brit Brit, are you setting us up for a sequel to your memoir? Because if you are, bring it!

Bring all the juicy stories you’ve yet to tell! We’re ready for it!