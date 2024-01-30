A Britney Spears Super Bowl Halftime show? Sounds too good to be true.

Great pop acts like Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna have headlined the iconic Super Bowl Halftime show over the years.

But one pop princess has never headlined the show.

Britney Spears and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 (DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT/Getty)

Of course, no one will ever forget when she was a surprise guest during one of the biggest Super Bowl halftime show’s in history. But the question remains:

Will Britney Spears ever headline a Super Bowl halftime show solo?

Britney Spears at the Super Bowl Through The Years

Picture, Super Bowl, 2001.

Aerosmith is headlining the halftime show, and there are rumors that the surprise guest list is going to be insane.

Delivering in a big way, Steve Tyler and Co. are joined on stage by the likes of Mary J Blige and Nelly, boy band NSYNC, and little pop princess by the name of Britney Spears.

Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, and Nelly on stage during MTV’s Superbowl halftime show in 2001 (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

For over two decades, fans have watched and rewatch Britney belt out Walk This Way alongside Steven and her now ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Sadly, that ended up being the first and last, to date, time Britney performed at the Super Bowl.

Britney Spear’s Future In Music

In recent years, Britney’s music has taken a backseat in lieu of her legal battles to gain her freedom.

For almost 13 years, Britney’s actions, both professionally and personally, were overseen through a conservatorship, which was held by her father Jamie Spears.

After a lengthy trial, Britney was finally granted release from the conservatorship in 2021.

Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, and Britney Spears on stage during MTV’s Superbowl halftime show in 2001 (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Once free to speak her mind, Britney revealed that for years, she desperately wanted to sing music of her own choosing, including remixes of her hits. Every creative suggestion she had, she says, was turned down.

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

” I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas, and every time I asked I was told ‘No’!!! It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see.”

These days, it’s unclear whether Britney will ever again give fans what they want to see.

Since gaining her freedom, she has released some new music, but no full album. And when asked if she will ever perform again, she’s insisted that she doesn’t think it will ever happen.

Which leads us to…

Will Britney Spears Ever Headline A Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The short answer is, it will take A LOT of convincing on Britney’s part.

But she has to be aware of just how badly the fans want it!

Britney Spears performs during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden ( (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC))

Calling back to the 2001 show, in 2022, Britney relived her glory days by sharing a clip of the Walk This Way performance in her Instagram. She didn’t say much about the throwback, but showed some love with some rose emojis in the caption.

But fans in the comments went bananas, pleading with her to perform at the Super Bowl.

Even singer Willie Gomez commented: “THE BEST!! You need to go back and headline it that would be EPIC.”

There were rumors that for the 2023, she was even in talks to do it. Some reports went do share as to suggest that she reached out to Madonna and Iggy Azealia to perform along with her.

But, as well all know now, Rihanna and her unborn child ended headlining the 2023 show. Usher will headline the 2024.

Still, what is it that they say: never say never? Perhaps with enough time to heal, she’ll feel the urge to walk that way again.

And when she does, consider all plans cancelled. The Princess of Pop will get our FULL attention.