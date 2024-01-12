Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: On the Verge of Separation?!?

According to a troubling new report, there’s major trouble in romantic paradise for one of Hollywood’s best-known couples.

Earlier this month, onlookers explained how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked very unhappy together during a trip to St. Bart’s.

Now, meanwhile, we’ve gathered more details about this trip.

And about the serious problems in general that appear to be plaguing Affleck and Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend The Last Duel New York Premiere on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

While shopping about two weeks ago on this tropical vacation, Affleck and Lopez reportedly got into some kind of fight.

“It was a quick outburst” from the actor, an insider recently told In Touch Weekly, adding:

“Within minutes, [Lopez] had defused the situation and things calmed down.

“Ben is usually happy to accommodate what his wife loves, like going out and being photographed, but there are times he hits his breaking point.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the “The Last Duel” screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Affleck and Lopez were engaged years ago, of course, broke up and then married other people.

They eventually got back together and became husband and wife in 2022.

Various sources and entertainment news outlets since then have hinted that all is not perfect between the spouses.

We heard at one point, for example, that Lopez cares more about her career and this relationship and, as you can imagine, Affleck isn’t thrilled about this.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Lately, meanwhile, the stars are allegedly fighting more than ever before.

“Jennifer and Ben are both incredibly passionate people. They have always loved hard and fought hard,” states In Touch.

“The first time they were together, their relationship couldn’t handle the pressures of the spotlight, and those same issues are starting to get to them again.”

This same tabloid even claims that a trial separation could be the works, “and that would be J. Lo’s worst nightmare.”

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck arrive for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has commented on speculation surrounding their union.

In public, they’ve only said nice things about each other.

“We were naïve, and it got a little trampled,” Affleck previously said of where things went wrong the first time around.

“We don’t want any of that to come into play again.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter … we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective [of our privacy].”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Looking ahead?

Affleck is producing — and Lopez is starring in — the upcoming movie Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story, which was delayed by the actors’ strike, yet resumed production in December.

“Working together of course adds a lot of stress to any relationship, especially considering how horribly their past project together turned out,” the In Touch source concluded, referring to 2003’s Gigli.

If you recall, thisis critically panned rom-com “marked the beginning of the end of their first relationship.”

