Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: On the Verge of Separation?!?

According to a troubling new report, there’s major trouble in romantic paradise for one of Hollywood’s best-known couples.
Earlier this month, onlookers explained how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked very unhappy together during a trip to St. Bart’s.
Now, meanwhile, we’ve gathered more details about this trip.
And about the serious problems in general that appear to be plaguing Affleck and Lopez.
While shopping about two weeks ago on this tropical vacation, Affleck and Lopez reportedly got into some kind of fight.
“It was a quick outburst” from the actor, an insider recently told In Touch Weekly, adding:
“Within minutes, [Lopez] had defused the situation and things calmed down.
“Ben is usually happy to accommodate what his wife loves, like going out and being photographed, but there are times he hits his breaking point.”
Affleck and Lopez were engaged years ago, of course, broke up and then married other people.
They eventually got back together and became husband and wife in 2022.
Various sources and entertainment news outlets since then have hinted that all is not perfect between the spouses.
We heard at one point, for example, that Lopez cares more about her career and this relationship and, as you can imagine, Affleck isn’t thrilled about this.
Lately, meanwhile, the stars are allegedly fighting more than ever before.
“Jennifer and Ben are both incredibly passionate people. They have always loved hard and fought hard,” states In Touch.
“The first time they were together, their relationship couldn’t handle the pressures of the spotlight, and those same issues are starting to get to them again.”
This same tabloid even claims that a trial separation could be the works, “and that would be J. Lo’s worst nightmare.”
Neither Lopez nor Affleck has commented on speculation surrounding their union.
In public, they’ve only said nice things about each other.
“We were naïve, and it got a little trampled,” Affleck previously said of where things went wrong the first time around.
“We don’t want any of that to come into play again.
“We’re older now, we’re smarter … we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective [of our privacy].”
Looking ahead?
Affleck is producing — and Lopez is starring in — the upcoming movie Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story, which was delayed by the actors’ strike, yet resumed production in December.
“Working together of course adds a lot of stress to any relationship, especially considering how horribly their past project together turned out,” the In Touch source concluded, referring to 2003’s Gigli.
If you recall, thisis critically panned rom-com “marked the beginning of the end of their first relationship.”
