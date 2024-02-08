Mykelti Brown appears to be following in her mother’s footsteps.

We’re just not sure if that’s a good thing or not.

Earlier this week, the daughter of Christine Brown — who has appeared on a number of Sister Wives episodes — shared a video on Instagram that made it clear she’s lost a great deal of weight.

This is a positive, healthy development, of course.

However… the mother of three wrote the following as a caption to this footage:

“My daily products that I will not go without! Message me to get yours today.”

The video itself features Brown holding up a number of supplements and popping a handful of pills — which, to be clear, may be perfectly safe and may also be FDA-approved.

We don’t really have any details on what Mykelti was taking or offering to followers.

We do know, though, that Christine Brown has been a saleswoman for Plexus Worldwide for years now.

A dietary supplement company that’s best known for its “pink drinks” — such as Plexus Slim Hunger Control or Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating — Plexus has often been considered a pyramid scheme.

Christine (and good friend Janelle Brown) have garnered some criticism for seemingly playing a big role within this company, marketing products to lonely and ignorant customers.

We can’t say for certain if this is the case, just to be clear.

And we don’t even know of Mykelti is involved specifically with Plexus.

We have read the official Plexus website is all and the shady multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

Weird and questionable, wouldn’t you say?

Janelle’s daughter, Maddie, also now works as a salesperson for Plexus.

These types of set-ups almost always force lower-tier employees into debt, as they must buy a certain number of products from a company such as Plexus — and are then on the hook to make that money back on their own via a variety of sales.

Famous people such as the Browns?

They have a far easier time than the average individual convincing patrons to make a purchase, meaning they’ll come out of the arrangement just fine… but the same can’t be said for most Plexus salesmen or women.

It also seems worth mentioning that Plexus supplements are NOT approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mykelti previously gushed about her thinner appearance in an Instagram post, writing a short time ago:

“I feel like a new person! I have a thirst for life that I’ve never experienced.”

That’s wonderful, of course. We don’t want to judge anyone to bettering themselves, physically and/or emotionally.

We simply encourage everyone to do their research prior to putting anything into their bodies.