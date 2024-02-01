Britney Spears is feuding with Justin Timberlake.

There’s a sentence we didn’t think we’d be writing in the year 2024.

Here we happen to be, however, a few months after Britney released a memoir in which she recounted a number of very personal details from her time dating Timberlake in the early 2000s.

Most notably?

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at ‘A Family Celebration 2001’ at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Spears wrote in this book about how she aborted Timberlake’s baby way back in the day because the former bo band member “wasn’t happy” about the pregnancy and “didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney also told readers that Timberlake cheated on her.

Seemingly feeling guilty over having spilled all this tea many decades later, Spears praised Timberlake’s new song just a couple days ago, writing on Instagram that it’s “soo good” and even adding:

“I wanna apologize for some of the thing I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

Britney Spears and then boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002. ((photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

For Timberlake, however?

It appears as if this mea culpa was way too little, and came way too late.

Performing on stage this week in New York City, JT didn’t call out his famous ex by name, but he did state unequivocally for the audience:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f-cking nobody.”

It’s worth noting that he said this immediately before singing the 2002 track “Cry Me a River,” which was inspired by Spears allegedly cheating on him during their teenage romance.

Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, and Nelly on stage during MTV’s Superbowl halftime show in 2001. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Fast forward to Thursday afternoon and Britney clearly having learned of Timberlake’s powerful non-apology from the night before…

Alongside a photo of a full moon and a basketball hoop, the pop singer wrote the following on Instagram:

“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets !!!

“Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

Britney Spears performs during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden. ( (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC))

Just this past December, in Las Vegas, Timberlake told concert goes he meant “no disrespect” prior to also belting out “Cry Me a River.”

So he’s singing a literal different tune at the moment, almost certainly due to Britney revisiting her book and the sections about their relationship.

“Justin hasn’t been letting the Britney fans get him down,” a source claims in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He believes his music and performance will speak for itself and is looking forward to connecting with his fans from the stage again.”

And if he can make some headlines by reigniting a rivalry with his very well-known former partner?

We’re guessing Timberlake isn’t above that, either.