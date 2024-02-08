My 600-Lb. Life Season 12 Trailer, Premiere Date: RELEASED!

TLC has confirmed brand new episodes of one of its most popular and longest-running reality shows is on the way.

Earlier this week, the cable network unveiled the first trailer for My 600-Lb. Life Season 12, giving fans a look at which patients will be under the care this year of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan… the Houston-based bariatric surgeon who has appeared on the series since it debuted in 2012.

For example?

This is a promotional photo for the TLC photo My 600-Lb. Life. (TLC)

“As soon as I sit up, the pain is going to start,” one woman says in the preview, while a patient by the name of Abi reveals that he has been “lying in this bed for seven years.”

Can you imagine?!?

Sadly, “I ain’t got much of a life left,” another cast member says for the camera.

Nearly all of the featured players on Season 12 also open up about their addiction to food, including Rose, who confesses, “the only thing that makes me feel better is when I eat until it physically hurts.”

A patient is featured here on My 600-Lb. Life Season 12. (TLC)

The promo really is tragic.

“William is like a crashing plane,” the mother of a Season 12 star says at one point. “You can’t stop. It’s heartbreaking to look at.”

At various times, certain cast members will clash with the aforementioned doctor over his advice and his guidelines, most notably the lifestyle changes they need to make to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

“You lost a whole 12 pounds in three months, do you think that’s funny?” Dr. Now asks William during one of his weigh-ins, to which William’s mom criticizes Dr. Now for not understanding “the hurt [he] puts other people through.”

It’s just tough and important love, critics might counter.

This is a patient on My 600-Lb. Life Season 12. (TLC)

Some of the patients, thankfully, say they are willing to do just about anything to reclaim their lives. And to be healthy.

“If Dr. Now says, ‘Bend over and eat dog sh*t,’ that’s what I’m gonna do,” one Season 12 cast member states in the trailer.

Over the last couple years, past cast members from the show have passed away.

The most recent, Larry Myers Jr., died in June 2023.

In February 2022, Destinee Lashaee, the first transgender star of My 600 Lb. Life, took her own life.

My 600-Lb. Life Season premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Max.