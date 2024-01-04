Is Travis Kelce skipping the Golden Globes and putting his career ahead of his romance with Taylor Swift? This is not good!

With conspiracy theories that Taylor and Travis are a publicity stunt flying, everyone is keeping a close eye on the pair.

Case in point: Taylor will most likely attend the Golden Globes this Sunday. She’s not only a high-profile guest, but a nominee.

This would be an amazing venue to show off her star athlete on her arm. But insiders are claiming that there’s basically no chance that Travis will be there. What gives?

Travis Kelce Skips Golden Globes To Be With His Team

Unless something truly unexpected goes down, Taylor Swift will be attending the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday. However, sources close to her say she will be attending alone.

Page Six reports that Taylor won’t have Travis Kelce with her.

Now, there is a reason that Travis won’t be able to make it to the Golden Globes. You decide if it’s a good one.

Though most of us know him as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, he was actually has another, equally important title:. tight end for a little team called the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, he will be playing the LA Chargers. That will actually be in Inglewood, not very far from Los Angeles, so he and Taylor will almost be at the same place that day.

Technically, Travis’ game and the Golden Globes aren’t simultaneous. But it’s not the kind of thing that he can just do right before the sporting event begins.

Plus, it doesn’t sound like he will able to meet up with Taylor after-the-fact for an afterparty.

His team will fly back immediately after the game, returning to Kansas City, sources explain. Adult life is full of missed opportunities.

Taylor Swift’s 5th Golden Globe Nomination: Will She Win?

As for Taylor, she received this Golden Globe nomination under the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

She has received numerous nominations for Best Original Song in the past, without winning. (But hey, last year she had the dubious honor of being Time‘s person of the year)

To be fair, Taylor’s best music tends to be from her albums and singles rather than from film soundtracks. In any case, this would be her first Golden Globe win.

Taylor Swift’s Eras era has raked in more than $250 million in theater sales.

For context, that’s off of a $15 million budget. We’re talking about a film with a horror movie budget making enough money to make an MCU blockbuster.

And for even more context, she only needs to make another $11 million to outstrip the 2009 Michael Jackson film, This Is It. That’s the record for most successful concert film in history.

In 2023, Taylor Swift did not actually attend the Golden Globes.

While it’s possible that history could repeat itself, no one really expects it to.

In fact, after this summer’s historic strikes of both writers and actors, plenty of celebrities are chomping at the bit to make a public appearance and discuss their projects and work.

Back in 2020, Taylor attended the Golden Globes and had received a nomination, but did not win.

At the time, she was still in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. He didn’t show up as her arm candy, as the two were fairly reclusive despite her mega-fame.

He did end up joining her at an afterparty. Travis won’t, but we have a feeling that they’ll see each other again very soon.