Taylor Swift: Was She MARRIED to Joe Alwyn?!? The Truth Comes Out

As you may have heard about by now, Taylor Swift has been involved in a fairly serious relationship with professional football player Travis Kelce for a few months now.

Really!

It’s true!

On Thursday night, however, the singer’s publicist issued a rare statement in response to rumors about his client, addressing chatter that Swift was involved in a very serious relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Was Taylor Swift ever married to Joe Alwyn?!?

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Tree Paine Tweeted yesterday, referring to a famous celebrity gossip Instagram account.

“There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post.”

This rep also addressed the aforementioned social media page with anger and concluded:

“It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Taylor Swift lays a kiss on Travis Kelce’s cheek in this iconic photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s rather unusual for anyone on Taylor’s team to send such a message as this.

Swifties around the globe are quite well-versed on the superstar’s love life and don’t exactly need any sort of reminder about who she has dated — or who she definitely has NOT married.

Earlier on Thursday, however, Deuxmoi shared an anonymous submission that insisted Swift and the British actor — with whom she parted ways in April 2023 — secretly exchanged vows.

“She DID have a ceremony in 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” the anonymous tip read.

“It was NEVER made legal.”

Well, there you go.

Even by this own so-called account, Swift and Alwyn were never husband and wife.

“I have no reason to lie, I could give a s–t what she does!!!!!” wrote the person who runs Deuxmoi, adding:

“I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

We wish Deuxmoi all the luck in the world going forward dealing with fallout from the Swifties. We think this account will need it.

We also doubt Swift cares much about such gossip.

Taylor just completed the 2023 leg of her global, gobsmacking world tour. She’s been very public in her affection for Kelce.

The artist and the athlete seem as happy as can be, that Instagram page is about to be destroyed by millions and millions of her fans and we can only envision Taylor Swift holding a giant glass of wine at the moment, laughing her lovely face off at these kinds of rumors.