Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were both listed as associates of the late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein via court documents unsealed on Wednesday.

Epstein took his own life in a prison cell in 2019. The list identifying the public figures who flew on his private jet has been a subject of widespread speculation ever since.

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

More than 150 of those associates are named in documents that were filed in a 2015 lawsuit that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre brought against his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Those filings were unsealed by a New York judge this week. As expected, they contain the names of some of the world’s most powerful men.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In addition to Clinton and Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, late former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, and billionaire Glenn Dubin were all named on the list.

All the men listed have denied any involvement in the sex trafficking ring that landed Epstein in prison.

Clinton Allegedly Made Four Trips on Epstein’s Private Jet

Former US President Bill Clinton pauses while speaking at a rally in support of Barack Obama on October 12, 2008 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

The documents indicate that Clinton took at least four trips on Epstein’s private jet. However, all of them were part of humanitarian efforts spearheaded by the Clinton Foundation.

There is no evidence that Clinton ever traveled to Epstein’s private island, which was the site of the billionaire’s most egregious sex crimes.

President Bill Clinton poses for photographs after addressing the nation from the Oval Office in the White House 10 June, 1999, following the end of hostilities in Yugoslavia. (Photo credit should read JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The bad news for the former president is that the document dump also includes a deposition by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg. She claims that Clinton’s fondness for underage girls was well-established.

“Jeffrey told her ‘Clinton likes them young,’ referring to girls,” Sjoberg testified, according to documents viewed by TMZ.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks during the funeral service of the late Rep. John Lewis on July 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump Took Seven Trips on Epstein’s Plane

Former president Trump is accused of flying on Epstein’s private jet seven times. But, as with Clinton, there is no evidence that he ever traveled to the late billionaire’s private island.

However, Sjoberg described the two men as “close.” She recalled an incident when she flew from Palm Beach to Atlantic City with Epstein in order to gamble at one of Trump’s casinos.

Donald Trump gives pauses to answer a reporters’ question about a whistleblower as he leaves the Oval Office after hosting the ceremonial swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia at the White House September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The party was denied admittance, however, as they were accompanied by Giuffre, who was underage at the time.

In 2022, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew, another Epstein associate, for sexual assault.

The suit was settled out of court.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the documents released this week, Sjoberg alleges that Andrew once groped her breast at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment.

Reps for the prince have denied any wrongdoing.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.