Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were both listed as associates of the late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein via court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Epstein took his own life in a prison cell in 2019. The list identifying the public figures who flew on his private jet has been a subject of widespread speculation ever since.
More than 150 of those associates are named in documents that were filed in a 2015 lawsuit that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre brought against his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
Those filings were unsealed by a New York judge this week. As expected, they contain the names of some of the world’s most powerful men.
In addition to Clinton and Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, late former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, and billionaire Glenn Dubin were all named on the list.
All the men listed have denied any involvement in the sex trafficking ring that landed Epstein in prison.
Clinton Allegedly Made Four Trips on Epstein’s Private Jet
The documents indicate that Clinton took at least four trips on Epstein’s private jet. However, all of them were part of humanitarian efforts spearheaded by the Clinton Foundation.
There is no evidence that Clinton ever traveled to Epstein’s private island, which was the site of the billionaire’s most egregious sex crimes.
The bad news for the former president is that the document dump also includes a deposition by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg. She claims that Clinton’s fondness for underage girls was well-established.
“Jeffrey told her ‘Clinton likes them young,’ referring to girls,” Sjoberg testified, according to documents viewed by TMZ.
Trump Took Seven Trips on Epstein’s Plane
Former president Trump is accused of flying on Epstein’s private jet seven times. But, as with Clinton, there is no evidence that he ever traveled to the late billionaire’s private island.
However, Sjoberg described the two men as “close.” She recalled an incident when she flew from Palm Beach to Atlantic City with Epstein in order to gamble at one of Trump’s casinos.
The party was denied admittance, however, as they were accompanied by Giuffre, who was underage at the time.
In 2022, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew, another Epstein associate, for sexual assault.
The suit was settled out of court.
In the documents released this week, Sjoberg alleges that Andrew once groped her breast at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment.
Reps for the prince have denied any wrongdoing.
We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.