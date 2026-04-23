Bobbi Althoff Cast in ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Orange County Spinoff

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Despite (or because of) the many scandals, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a success.

Hulu’s looking to reheat their nachos with a spinoff, filming in Orange County.

Some of the women from the new show’s cast are already famous, even if they’re not household names.

And a couple of these women are arguably infamous.

Bobbi Althoff attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ is coming later this year

On Wednesday, April 22, Hulu confirmed that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will premiere later in 2026.

According to the press release, these are women whose “beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity.”

The release teased: “While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo.”

Hulu continued: “Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield.”

The teaser added: “As this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.”

Additionally, we learned the cast of this new reality series.

As the title (and the show that inspired it) might suggest, these are a lot of very creative names with equally inventive spellings.

The cast will include Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease, and Madison Fisher (formerly Bontempo).

Fisher, Pease, Higginson, Andrea, and Woods are all TikTokers and influencers.

Meanwhile, some of them are a little better known — and, at times, a little infamous.

Which of these women is already ‘famous’ in certain circles?

McCall DaPron, for example, is the sister of Mayci Neeley, who is a The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OG.

On Wednesday, she coyly confessed to her Instagram followers that she has been “keeping a secret.”

In 2024, Aspyn Ovard gained a lot of attention when she filed to divorce her then-husband, Parker Ferris.

Why was that such a big deal? Because she filed on the same day that she announced the birth of their third child. Oof!

“15 years with you all and now we are going to be on hulu 2026!!!!!!!!!!” she cheered on Instagram.

Most controversial of all — at least, for now — is Bobbi Althoff.

Though she first gained some degree of attention on TikTok for pregnancy posting several years ago, it was in 2023 — when she launched her Really Good Podcast (that’s the name, not our appraisal) — that she went viral.

Some have accused Althoff of being some sort of industry plant. It’s not really clear what the 28-year-old podcast host brings to her interviews.

Others have accused her of lacking personality due to her flat deliveries. Which, again, reinforces the confusion over her casting.

When Hulu gives us a SLOMW: OC trailer, maybe we’ll know what the show will offer. For now, it’s clear that they’re hoping to expand upon the original series’ success.