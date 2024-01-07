Taylor Swift Stuns At The Globes Red Carpet Without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were not at the Golden Globes together. Whomp!

After much debate and discussion, Taylor walked the red carpet alone on Jan 7, 2024 in Hollywood. Her boyfriend did not make an appearance at the big show after his big game.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 ( (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

After spending New Year’s Eve together (look at that kiss!) and Christmas day, it felst like the pair were inseparable. But even their love has their limits.

So, why didn’t he come? What did Taylor where? And did she address the NYT article on the red carpet? Let’s get into it!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Together in Los Angeles

Taylor showed up to the show wearing an electric green gown.

Metallic and shimmering, she smiled for the cameras as she headed into the show, closing out the carpet like Rihanna at the Met Gala.

Taylor Swift attends the the Golden Globe Awards ALONE at The Beverly Hilton. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

But no – there was no Travis on her arm.

Fans were especially hoping that Travis would be at the red carpet, considering that he didn’t play today. While the Chiefs did face off against the Chargers in Inglewood,the Chiefs announced on X prior to kick off that Kelce was ruled out for the matchup in a coaching decision.

Still, he was on the sidelines, watching his team beat the Chargers 13 to 12, with Taylor nowhere to be seen in the team box.



The tight end hinted that he might not be on the field ahead of the weekend. “I know Coach [Andy] Reid is gonna do what’s best for the time and right now I’m not quite sure exactly how it’s gonna play out [and] if guys are gonna sit [on the bench], what guys are gonna get elevated,” he said during the Friday, January 5, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.



Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce during the Chiefs last matchup against the LA Chargers in October 2023. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

While not official word ever came from either Travis or Taylor’s camps, multiple sources insisted that the line back wouldn’t be seen on the red carpet.

But that was to be expected, honestly. The Chiefs kicked off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 ET/1:25 PT on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, the Golden Globes start at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT.

So, while the TB was in the L.A., it’s very tight window for him to make it to the award show after the game. But what about the after parties? Plenty of time for that, maybe?

Wrong! Sources speaking to Page Six say Travis will be too busy gearing up for playoffs season. Right after the game, he’ll be flying back to Kansas City with this team.

So, he missed her birthday and now’s missing the chance to make their red carpet debut? The Chiefs better make it to the Super Bowl with this dedication!

Taylor Swift’s Nominated for A Golden Globe This Year

Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yes! Taylor was nominated this year at the Golden Globe Awards for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film. The smash is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, a new category added for the 2024 roster.

Other nominees include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, John Wick: Chapter 4 , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie and Oppenheimer, which lead the show’s nominations list with nine and eight nods each, respectively.

Ultimately, Barbie walked away with the top prize.

How Many Golden Globes Does Taylor Swift Have?

After being nominated 5 times for a Golden Globe, Taylor has walked away with exactly zero trophies. A bummer to be sure, but considering she has 12 Grammys, I doubt she’s losing sleep over it.

Was Taylor Swift Nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023?

Taylor was previously nominated four times at the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.

In 2023, she was nominated for her song ”Carolina,” from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing. Before that, she was nominated for her songs “Safe & Sound” (The Hunger Games), “Sweeter Than Fiction” (One Chance), and “Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats).