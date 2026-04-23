‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Accuses Ex Ralph Pittman of Beating Their Child, Says …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bravo viewers have seen ugly The Real Housewives of Atlanta divorces before.

But this one is downright chilling.

Drew Sidora has already been fighting the order for her to vacate the marital home, citing that she does not have the money to move.

She has also asked the court to review what she says is video evidence of her estranged husband abusing their child. Awful stuff.

Erstwhile spouses Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Obvious content warning for descriptions of alleged child-abuse

TMZ obtained divorce court documents that reveal Sidora’s abuse allegation against estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

In the filing, Sidora asks the judge to reconsider a previous order that she vacate the former couple’s Georgia home.

At present, she is required to leave the residence by the end of May.

As Sidora has previously expressed, she does not currently have the funds to move — or she’d likely be out already.

She has asked the court to reverse the decision, otherwise she fears that she will become homeless.

During a previous hearing, Pittman blamed Sidora for one of their children being excessively tardy to school.

Apparently, this was enough for the judge to award primary custody of their two children to Pittman — at least for now.

But Sidora accuses Pittman of being monstrously abusive.

In her filing, she reminds the court that she previously submitted evidence in the form of “a video in which [Pittman] can be heard severely beating the parties’ son.”

According to Sidora, Pittman admitted to the abuse in 2024 — but then denied it during a March 2026 hearing.

Drew Sidora attends Real Housewives of Atlanta screening “SHADOW FORCE” at AMC Madison Yards 8 on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

It’s unclear why the court previously ruled in Pittman’s favor

Sidora’s filing expresses confusion over why the court awarded primary custody to Pittman.

She wrote that he has a “documented history of physically abusing the parties’ son.”

Pittman has yet to publicly respond to the filing, which has now become public knowledge.

Meanwhile, the court has not yet ruled on Sidora’s filing.

We should add that Sidora’s documents allege that Pittman has admitted that the house’s mortgage is $25,000 behind.

Presumably, the court will review evidence of the vile abuse that Sidora describes within the filing.

One would hope that, if it matches her description, the custody arrangement would be corrected immediately.

That said, as we have noted before, the United States legal system does not really prioritize children’s safety or humanity, especially not in the face of “parents’ rights.”

It is our hope that this recording does not become public. Some victims personally share videos to expose their abusers, but circulating something like that against a victim’s will would re-victimize them rather than rescue them.

Our hearts go out to the children. Our society and our legal system have already failed them.