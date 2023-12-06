Taylor Swift Named TIME Person of the Year, Finally Opens Up About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was named TIME Person of the Year on Wednesday, an honor that really should come as no surprise.

This is someone who broke all sorts of music records in 2023 — from tour revenue to song downloads — and who is maybe the most universally beloved human being on the planet.

What might be a surprise to many readers, however?

In her interview with TIME, Swift at last spoke in semi-detail about the romance that has rocked a nation.

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor says her relationship with Travis Kelce “started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

(For those in need of a refresher, Kelce attended a Taylor Swift concert this summer in Arrowhead Stadium… tried and failed to give the singer a bracelet during the event… and then jokingly called her out in his podcast days later.)

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift continued to TIME.

So… by the time Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September?

“We were a couple,” she says now, confirming once and for all the status of where things stand with Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in Kansas City … and pretty much everywhere else. (Getty Images)

Kelce, of course, co-hosts his own podcast and has talked here and there about Swift.

He said, for example, that he had a Hell of a time the first weekend he spent with Swift after she attended the aforementioned game.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told TIME.

Swift has now been at five Chiefs game, with the squad having gone 4-1 in these contests.

She’s become a sensation for bonding with Patrick Mahomes’ wife during these events, while cheering loudly with members of Kelce’s family as well.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce has been at a number of Swift’s concerts, including one in which she gave her boyfriend a much-covered shout-out.

Taylor Swift lays a kiss on Travis Kelce’s cheek in this iconic photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

There’s been at least some controversy amid NFL fans for how often Swift is seen rooting for Kelce from her luxury suite… but the artist doesn’t care.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said to TIME. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The relationship has also stirred up a brand new passion with the global superstar.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift says. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

