Sherrone Moore: Mistress of Disgraced Michigan Coach Claims He Impregnated Her, …

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Back in December of 2025, Michigan University head football coach Sherrone Moore was arrested for stalking and harassing a female colleague with whom he’d had a romantic relationship.

Moore was eventually charged with felony home invasion, but he managed to avoid jail time.

Now, his alleged victim, Paige Shiver, is speaking out about the incident for the first time and revealing shocking new details.

Paige Shiver claims that she got pregnant by Sherrone Moore. (ABC/YouTube)

In a new interview with ABC News that aired in part on Good Morning America on Friday, Shiver revealed that Moore got her pregnant.

She added that she wanted to keep the baby, but was advised not to due to her rare genetic disorder known as Pompe disease.

“Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby,” Shiver said

Shiver alleged that Moore knew about the pregnancy and encouraged her to get an abortion. “He said, ‘You have to do what’s right for your body,’ ” Shiver said.

“All of the sudden I hear footsteps and they’re getting closer and louder, so I’m like, ‘Crap.’ So I run to my door to try to lock it,” Shiver said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shiver opened up about the terror she experienced when Moore broke into her home.

“He barges in and he’s standing this close to me and he said, ‘You ruined my life, why would you do this to me?’ And I started backing up and he starts following me,” she said, adding:

“Oh my gosh, yes. He’s 6’4” and he comes in with his hood up, looking down at me saying I ruined his life, crying and he starts coming at me and I tell him to leave.

“He’s not supposed to be here. He’s not listening to me. And then he starts grabbing butter knives.”

Asked if she loved him, Shiver replied, “Back then, I did, but obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening, that’s not love at all.”

Paige Shiver is coming clean about her relationship with Sherrone Moore. (ABC/YouTube)

Shiver also criticized the responsd from her former bosses at Michigan, nothing that “they cared more about winning football games, not having another scandal, and trying to protect the head coach”

Earlier this month, Moore pled no contest to two misdemeanor charges and received a sentence of 18 months probation.

“I think he should have gotten more punishment for what he did,” Shiver said.

Shiver’s attorneys, Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, have criticized the sentence, saying that it “does not reflect the seriousness of Moore’s unlawful entry and aggressive attack on Ms. Shiver on December 10th,”

Reached for comment this week, Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, said in a statement to ABC News, “Sherrone Moore has closed this chapter.”