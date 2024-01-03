Look no further than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a New Year’s kiss to see that this unlikely power couple hasn’t slowed down.

Theories about these two have circulated from the start. Has this whirlwind romance really just been a publicity stunt all along?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Andre and Aaron Eanes spoke to The New York Times about how they manage Travis Kelce’s business affairs.

The two quickly opened up about how they have always had grand aspiration’s for Travis’ public brand. There’s more to him than football, after all.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,'” Aaron shared. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny.”

He then explained: “It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”

Taylor Swift watches during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This romance surprised everyone, including Travis’ managers

However, they share that their “plan” to boost Travis’ image never included the idea of him dating Taylor Swift for clout.

Instead, their strategy included numerous commercials, broadening his business portfolio, and even hosting Saturday Night Live. Normal gigs for a public figure, in other words.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on without his helmet on the way to the locker room during halftime against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dating Time‘s 2023 person of the year was not part of their plan. This happened on its own, despite widespread speculation to the contrary.

After all, this relationship is why millions upon millions of Americans — not to mention millions more in other countries — have heard of Travis. Previously, his fame was almost exclusively among sports fans.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheer before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Tayvis” has taken on a life of its own

Not only has Taylor spread some sort of Travis Kelce fixation to many of her fans, but even Taylor’s friends are going wild for his football team.

But while this clearly benefits Travis, his managers never planned for him to become “Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend.” And they even worry about how his newfound status as a household name could backfire.

Fans hold up placards referring to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on November 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Time and time again, we have all seen someone — almost always a famous woman — become such a hot topic that she risks “overexposure.” It happened to Ariana Grande in 2018. And it happened to Taylor herself in 2016.

As such, Andre and Aaron note that they plan to be selective about Travis’ off-the-field partnerships and appearances.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The last thing that they want is for him to become another Chris Pratt, going from beloved goofball to someone whose headlines induce cringes and complaints.

Just for the record, if they had somehow arranged for Taylor and Travis to fake date for this long … they’d be the most brilliant, powerful managers on the planet. How exactly would someone talk Taylor into doing that?