Taylor Frankie Paul VANISHES from Social Media After Tumultuous News Cycle

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Wait, what happened to Taylor Frankie Paul?

It’s been over a month since The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives abruptly halted filming, and all of the explosive and upsetting drama that has followed.

Now, her Instagram and TikTok accounts — the vehicle by which she became famous — have gone dark.

She hasn’t deleted old posts. The entire accounts are gone. What happened?

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Where is she?

On Wednesday, April 22, Taylor’s Instagram and TikTok vanished from the internet.

Understandably, fans wondered what was going on.

It is common (and healthy) for people to take a break from social media, especially from those two particularly pernicious apps. Time off of social media is healthy and wise.

Sometimes, people even delete the apps from their phones, ensuring that they don’t mindlessly reopen them out of habit. That’s smart!

But deleting the entire accounts is a huge deal.

Did she do this? Did someone do it for her?

What happened?

Fans on social media noticed her conspicuous absence and immediately began to speculate.

Some noted how the last five weeks or so have been absolute hell, and she may have deleted the accounts for her mental health — fearing that simply deleting or avoiding the apps would not be enough.

Others wondered if it was, perhaps, legal advice. She’s not facing charges, but there have been questions about her future on reality TV. Sometimes, public silence is the safest route.

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

What happened?

TMZ reports that Taylor has taken this step with her social media of her own accord.

According to their source, “everything is fine.”

Instead, Taylor is said to be taking a break from two of the internet’s most toxic social media apps because she’s still in his chaotic news cycle.

Simply put, she needs time away from it all.

Taylor has previously spoken about wanting to take time to heal, especially given her trauma.

Taking to her Stories, Taylor Frankie Paul shared her C-PTSD diagnosis. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, TMZ confirms previous reporting that Taylor will return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

As we at THG have noted, production is starting up again after this month-or-so hiatus.

The report also notes that Taylor will not be returning to the show immediately.

After she has gotten a handle on some aspects of her personal life, she’ll resume filming.

We’re sure that some amount of her entire world turning upside down will make it onto the show. But it seems likely that at least some aspects of her recent turmoil won’t make it onto Hulu.