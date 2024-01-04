Jen Shah Trashes Heather Gay, Responds to RHOSLC Bombshell... FROM PRISON!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jen Shah is not about to let a pesky thing such as a lengthy federal prison sentence keep her from speaking her mind.

On January 2, the admitted schemer and scammer released a statement via Instagram that clapped back against her former friend, Heather Gay, after Shah was accused of a violent act on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale.

For those who missed it?

Gay at last answered a question Bravo viewers had been asking for over a year on the aforementioned finale when she claimed Shah gave her a black eye last year.

Heather had spent considerable time last year playing ignorant on the subject.

On Sunday evening, however, she cited some “bullsh-t” she had gone through in the past with Shah and then said on air:

“I went on book tour and defended her and took sh-t for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

Gay got her black eye after a night of partying in San Diego with Shah and Meredith Marks … but the origin of the damage has been a mystery ever since.

“I had to ride hard for [Jen] and I had to lie for her,” added Gay on the finale.

She didn’t provide any further details about what transpired that led to the wound one can see in the photo above.

Apparently aware of Gay’s comments — while serving a five-year sentence in jail for wire fraud and money laundering — Shah has now clapped back at her ex-pal.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” wrote Shah on social media.

“It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4.”

Shah starred on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for the show’s first three seasons.

But then she confessed to her lead role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that involved lying to senior citizens in order to obtain (and then sell) their personal financial information.

During Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show, meanwhile, Andy Cohen reacted to Shah’s remarks, initially sharing that he believed the timing of her post is “ironic” because the host was actually just scammed himself.

“As someone who was just the victim of an online and phone scam where I lost a lot of money, this message comes at an interesting time,” Cohen said.

“I just need to predicate that I’m a current victim of fraud, which is what she is in jail for. I’m not connecting her, I’m not saying that she’s responsible for it, but I’m just saying it’s ironic.”

Cohen then called out Shah’s allegation that the supposed encounter between herself and Gay didn’t happen because there isn’t footage… echoing something he said during the Season 3 reunion.

“I don’t want to be captain obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would’ve aired it?” Cohen said.

“Heather’s saying, ‘I don’t know how I got the black eye,’ and then don’t you think we would’ve cut to the footage with a chyron that said, ‘Four hours earlier?'”

Finally, Cohen admitted that he did want to do a sit-down with Shah and was turned down.

But he isn’t bitter over this rejection.

“I had forgotten about the one-on-one with Jen,” the producer said. “She is right, I did want to do a one-on-one with her. I don’t care about it anymore. I’m over it. Her stipulations were insane.”

He elaborated as follows:

“She wanted us to do a docuseries of her days leading up to jail.

“She wanted a lot of money, and she was still professing her innocence, so it would’ve been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face, which we got at two reunions from her, so that’s that.”

Every now and then, Shah will write something online from prison.

It’s probably best to simply ignore her.

