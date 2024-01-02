Kody Brown to Christine: Good Job Leaving Me! I Didn’t Love You!

To close one year, Kody Brown and Christine Brown looked back this week at the past several years.

On Sunday night, TLC aired a special Sister Wives episode that focused on the main cast members reflecting on their lives, their relationships and how/why they ended up in the places they are currently at.

For Christine, of course, this means a marriage to David Woolley.

For Kody, this also means a marriage… but just one, to Robyn Brown, after his three other spouses all left him at various semi-recent points.

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

Speaking on the time in late 2021 during which she confronted Kody about her decision to leave him, Christine said on air:

“That conversation felt so good in the end. It felt so good.

“I remember when that conversation was over, I was like, yes, it was harrying. And yes, it was hard. But he agreed I could go.”

Ever since this split, Kody has mostly trashed Christine, even referring to her as a sh-tty sister wife.

Christine Brown is laughing at Kody in this photo. That’s what we choose to believe. (TLC)

In this case, however, he actually praised his ex for acting “brave” in the face of a clearly crumbled relationship.

“I wasn’t in love with her,” he continued on the special.

“As much as I tried to love her, it just wasn’t working all the time.”

Christine, for her part, felt she had been living a “half-life of trying so hard to please him” by “putting him first [and] putting the family first.”

In doing so? She was ultimately “putting myself last.”

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

It probably didn’t help that the pair’s sex life was awful.

Kody, meanwhile, had to go ahead and play the victim at one point on the installment, explaining why he didn’t end the union as soon as his feelings changed.

“I’m the prisoner here. I can’t just go, ‘Hey, b—-. I’m done with you,'” he said.

“When a polygamist husband goes, ‘Hey, listen. I can’t deal with this woman anymore,’ he goes through the church authority channel. It’s like, ‘I just can’t do this anymore.’

“And they’ll say to him, ‘Dude, you’re stuck. You don’t have that choice.’ Once we’ve committed to marrying a woman, the choice is gone.”

Kody Brown is trying not to sound like a jerk in this scene. (TLC)

Fast forward all this time later, and Christine has no regrets.

“I stopped focusing on him and I started focusing on me and my life and my kids. It was that day and I loved that day,” she said of the breakup conversation.

Upon acknowledging Christine’s decision on November 2, 2021, Kody didn’t sound all that heartbroken.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he said in a statement back then.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”