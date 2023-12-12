The Kansas City Chiefs lost a football game in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon.

The AFC West-leading squad was down by a field goal to the Buffalo Bills when tight end Travis Kelce pulled off a mesmerizing play, catching a pass and then throwing a lateral across the field to receiver Kadarius Toney… who ran in for the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining.

Except Toney had lined up offsides before the ball was hiked and the play was negated.

The Bills went on to win 20-17, sending Kansas City to its second straight defeat and sending Kelce into a pit of despair.

Until, that is, he ran into a certain TIME Magazine Person of the Year.

As you can see above, courtesy of a photo shared online by the athlete’s barber, Patrick Regan, Kelce spent time after the game with Taylor Swift.

The singer planted at least one kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek, much to the delight of Kelce, who looks positively giddy while standing in front of some Christmas lights.

Later, at a postgame party for the Chiefs, Travis and Taylor also looks all cute and cuddly and unafraid to pack on some serious PDA for a group photo:

Not a bad way to recover from a loss, is it?

In her interview with the aforementioned publication, Swift spoke in detail for basically the first time ever after her romance with Kelce.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said of the pair’s public support for one another.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”

Sunday’s game, meanwhile, marked the sixth one Swift has attended this season thus far — and the first since she publicly confirmed her relationship with the tight end, referring to the stars as a “couple” while speaking to TIME and adding of any criticism she’s received for taking up air time on telecasts:

“I’m just there to support Travis.

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.

“Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

She’s right!

It’s an even better game when your wide receiver doesn’t line up way offside and cost your team a much-needed victory.

Come on, Kadarius Toney. Be better.