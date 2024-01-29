Meghan Markle’s work on Suits was the highlight of her pre-Prince Harry acting career.
And now, the Duchess of Sussex might be preparing to return to the role of Rachel Zane!
As we’ve previously reported, Suits became the surprise hit of the summer on Netflix as a new generation discovered the lighthearted legal drama.
Now, a Suits spinoff is in the works, and it’s looking more and more like Meghan might get involved.
Is Meghan Markle ACTUALLY Returning to ‘Suits’?!
Rumors that Meghan plans to return to acting have been circulating for years.
Thus far, those reports have remained unconfirmed — unless, of course, you count Meghan’s Instagram coffee ad as a small-screen comeback.
But it seems that there’s a strong possibility of Meghan rejoining the cast of Suits.
According to a new report from UK newspaper Express, Meghan is on the verge of receiving a massive payday for stepping back into the role of Rachel Zane.
“This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year,” a source tells the outlet.
“Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide,” the insider adds.
“They want her back, and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her.”
Could Meghan’s Career Setbacks Could Be a Factor In Her Decision?
There was a time when money probably wouldn’t have factored into Megham’s decision-making process.
But she and Harry are coming off of their rockiest year yet, and insiders say the couple is struggling to finance their posh lifestyle.
The Sussexes suffered a number of career setbacks in 2023, including the cancelation of Meghan’s Spotify podcast after just one season.
Polls indicate that Harry and Meghan are less popular than ever among Americans, and the duchess might see the Suits spinoff as a chance to rebuild her reputation.
The new series will be set in Los Angeles, and Patrick J. Adams — who played Meghan’s husband on Suits — has already imagined a scenario that might lead the fictional Seattle-based couple to relocate.
“Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle,” Adams told reporters at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
“They gotta come down to LA, they gotta fix some stuff.”
‘Suits’ the #1 Show Of 2023
It’s not hard to see why NBCUniversal would be interested in reviving Suits.
According to Nielsen, the series has set a new Netflix record for the most-watched show in a single year.
In 2023, the series received 57.7 billion minutes of viewership, beating the record set by The Office in 2020 (57.1 billion).
But while the creators of the Suits spinoff reportedly wrote the pilot with Meghan in mind, she’s been noncommittal about joining the cast.
“It was a great show to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” the duchess said when asked about the series during a recent Vanity Fair interview.
It sounds like the writers might want to come up with a plan B in case Meghan decides to sit this one out!