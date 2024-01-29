Why were Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa together over the weekend? There’s a good reason, we promise.

Even though Kalani rang in the new year with Dallas Nuez, her new boyfriend of over one year, her ex still has a role in her life.

Specifically, Asuelu is and will always be the biological father of her sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Over the weekend, Oliver celebrated his birthday. And both parents were there to celebrate with him.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa sat down for an emergency therapy session. (Image Credit: TLC)

Happy birthday, Oliver!

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa spent time together on Saturday, January 27. It was for a good cause: their eldest son, Oliver, turned 6!

“Coparenting for our big boy’s special day,” Kalani wrote on her Instagram Story. “So proud of us! Took us a year, some therapy, and tears but we did it!”

Story posts are ephemeral by nature and automatically delete. But, at the time, Kalani shared a snap of her and Asuelu clinking their drinks as exes and coparents.

On 90 Day Diaries, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa exuded misery. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kalani and Asuelu have a long, complex history

The two met when Kalani was in Samoa on a family vacation. Asuelu was the first person with whom she ever had sex.

In 2018, the two married. This was the same year that they welcomed their son, Oliver. The next year, they had Kennedy.

90 Day Fiance fans watched the rise and, ultimately, the fall of their marriage. Just months ago, 90 Day: The Last Resort broadcast their conversations as their ill-advised marriage came to an end.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 star Kalani Faagata sits beside husband Asuelu Pulaa despite their issues. (Image Credit: TLC)

Asuelu cheated on Kalani SO much

At first, it sounded like Asuelu had simply cheated on Kalani during a trip back to Samoa. That alone could be a marriage dealbreaker, but there was more.

Kalani eventually shared that Asuelu had cheated on her all along, starting before he even moved to the US.

Eventually, Asuelu’s bad behavior became too much. He begged Kalani to stay with him, offering her a “hall pass” that he never expected her to take — but she did.

Walking back to their room on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata explains why this isn’t going to magically go away. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kalani ended up meeting a man, Dallas Nuez. That “hall pass” hookup blossomed into a full-blown relationship.

As she explained to Asuelu, he actually treated her well and behaved in a respectful manner. These are things that Asuelu has not done, and seldom seems to show an interest in doing.

Also? Dallas is actually an attentive lover. Asuelu brings the same selfishness to the bedroom that he displays in other areas of his life, and Kalani told him as much on The Last Resort.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Asuelu Pulaa displayed his bad attitude even in front of Kalani Faagata’s family. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Was Dallas there when Kalani and Asuelu got together for Oliver?

We don’t actually know if Dallas was present.

It seems unlikely, but always possible.

Truth be told, we don’t know how much — if any — time Asuelu or Dallas have spent around each other.

On Discovery Plus, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa opened up about some baffling financial decisions. Yes, about money that they sent to his mom. (Image Credit: TLC)

However, Dallas did write a birthday shoutout to Kalani’s eldest son.

“Happy birthday, Oliver,” Dallas wrote. “You and your brother are such a blessing to me. Love you.”

Cheekily, he added: “Thank you for telling me you love me more than @kalanifaagata. His words not mine.”

Speaking to three of her castmates, Kalani Faagata reveals that she caught her awful husband deleting messages from his phone. (Image Credit: TLC)

How did the weekend go?

It looks like Asuelu spent some one-on-one time with Oliver in addition to the coparenting time for his birthday.

These events — birthdays, holidays, and more — are always going to have an awkward vibe. But they will get easier.

A few months ago, Asuelu video chatted with his sons on Thanksgiving because they were with Kalani. Things will make more sense with time.

On Episode 8 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata opened up about how her husband cheated on her all along — while she was pregnant, before he came to live with her, and as recently as trying to cheat online the year before. (Image Credit: TLC)

Eventually, things may start to feel less awkward.

But Asuelu will always be Kalani’s horrible ex, even if they shield much of that from their boys for as long as possible.

It’s wonderful to see what a good bond Dallas has with Oliver. Fans hope that they got to celebrate, too, even if it wasn’t on the boy’s birthday.