Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Meghan Markle had returned to acting.

Rumors that the Duchess of Sussex was planning to once again step in front of the camera had been circulating for months — but we don’t think this was the sort of project that fans had in mind.

To the surprise of many, Meghan appeared in an Instagram commercial for the instant coffee brand Clevr Blends.

It was a fun spot in which the duchess took on the role of an eager intern working at the company’s headquarters.

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

As brand CEO Hannah Mendoza took viewers on a tour of the facility, Meghan could be seen toiling away in the background, a member of every team at the company.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing,” Mendoza said to the camera.

The joke, of course, was not only that Meghan was hard at work in every phase of the operation from shipping to marketing, but also that the CEO failed to notice or acknowledge the presence of one of the world’s most famous people.

At the start of Clevr’s ad, you can see Duchess Meghan Markle in the background. (Image Credit: Instagram)

But the humor was lost on some commenters, who felt the need to roast Meghan — pun fully intended — for her involvement in the world of caffeinated beverage sales.

“Hollywood’s biggest loser of 2023,” one person commented, according to In Touch.

“That’s utter embarrassment. From royal to soil,” another added chimed in.

A third commenter alleged that Meghan had suffered a public “fall from grace.”

Fist bump fail? Meghan Markle and her on-screen coworker don’t quite connect in this Clevr commercial. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“How the mighty have fallen,” a fourth hater agreed.

Some of that hostility might be explained by the fact that Meghan’s ad comes at a very tense time for the royal family.

As you’ve likely heard by now, King Charles and Kate Middleton have been accused of making racist comments to Meghan while she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

The remarks came to light thanks to a mistakenly unredacted edition of a book written by journalist and longtime Sussex ally Omid Scobie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As a result, these days, Meghan is even less popular than usual in the UK.

Of course, her most rabid haters have demonstrated time and again that they don’t need a reason to go on the attack.

Thankfully, Meghan still has more supporters than detractors — at least on this side of the pond.

Meghan Markle visits Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“The new hire deserves a raise and bonus and benefits. She is a multitasking QUEEN.” one person commented on the Clevr post.

“The most hardworking person ever. Extend my love to her,” another added.

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it serves as a reminder that while she might never rise above the rank of duchess, to millions of fans, Meghan will always be queen.