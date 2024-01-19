Kailyn Lowry’s daughter’s name has been a hot topic of discussion on social media for weeks now — which is strange, as until today, we weren’t even sure if she had a daughter!

Allow us to explain:

At the beginning of 2023, Kailyn Lowry claimed to be a mother of four.

Now, in the first weeks of 2024, it’s been confirmed that Lowry is raising a brood of seven children!

How is that possible?

Kailyn Lowry

Well, Kail welcomed her fifth child back in December of 2022, but for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, she decided to keep that news to herself until very recently.

Shortly after she confirmed that she had welcomed baby number five, Kailyn revealed that she was pregnant with twins.

And this week, Lowry finally announced that she’s given birth to twins!

She didn’t keep that secret very well, and fans figured it out months ago — but still, it’s nice to know that we can finally congratulate Kail on becoming a mother of seven!

Kailyn Lowry

Despite her desire for privacy, Lowry still hosts three podcasts, and she rakes in a ton of cash from sponsored content posts.

So she doesn’t always have the luxury of stepping away from the spotlight.

When she plugged a brand of neonatal vitamins on her Instagram Story, many followers felt that Lowry had taken the ruse too far.

Kail wrote that she was “prepping for the new babies’ arrivals,” a remark that provoked incredulous comments from several of her followers.

Kailyn Lowry

The post was promptly reshared by a Teen Mom fan page, and shortly thereafter, it became a topic of widespread derision.

“What is this nonsense? ‘Prepping for the new babies’ arrivals,’” read the caption of the re-share.

“Allegedly, Iverson and Valley were born on 10/30 so the prepping stage is over.”

Kail has not yet revealed the names of her twins, but the amateur sleuths of Instagram are convinced that they’ve figured it out.

Vetzabe Rivera and Kailyn Lowry

“Iverson” — which could be a tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson or to the eldest son of Succession icon Kendall Roy — seemed to pass muster with the general public.

But “Valley” elicited a much harsher response.

“She waited 12 years for a girl and Valley is the best she could come up with,” one person critiqued.

“She had all this practice with names just to name her daughter Valley? I had high hopes for her girl name,” someone else wrote.

Kailyn Lowry

“Iverson & Valley. This isn’t for real,” another added. “Someone is playing games with us.”

Okay, some folks weren’t fans of “Iverson,” either, but “Valley” really brought the haters out of the woodwork.

Fortunately, Kail is no stranger to receiving flak from online randos.

Still, she’s probably not thrilled by the news that her long-awaited baby girl is receiving criticism from the public already.

Kailyn Lowry

Kail confirmed the twins’ arrival on the latest episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” Lowry told listeners before delving into the story of a harrowing early delivery.

Thankfully, Kail and her kids and her twins all made it through the ordeal, and her entire brood of seven is reportedly happy and healthy.

So Lowry has a lot to be thankful for — even if she still has to deal with unwanted attention from online haters!