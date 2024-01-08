Meghan Markle Skips ‘Suits’ Reunion – Or Was She Not Invited?

Meghan Markle joining a Suits reunion has always been considered a long shot.

That’s probably why no one was surprised when the cast got together at the Golden Globes on January 7, 2024, and she was nowhere in sight.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

A reunion of the Suit stars has been majorly sought after since the show has exploded with new fans rewatching the show on Netflix.

So, why did Meghan Markle attend? Does she keep in touch with the cast? And is another season with the original stars around the corner?

‘Suits’ Stars Reunite At the Golden Globes Without Meghan Markle

As the show is enjoying a renaissance on Netflix, Suits stars Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht pose in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))

The quartet presented the award for Best Television Series — Drama, which went to Succession.

Given her notoriety, it was glaringly obviously that Meghan wasn’t there. In her absence, it was left to her former co-stars to explain away her absence.

Turns out, even if they wanted to invite Meghan to the big night, they had no way of doing so.

“We don’t have her number,” Torres said of Meghan, in an interview on the Globes red carpet.

Yes, apparently there is a group chat between the other cast members that Meghan has not been apart of, thus there was no telling her a reunion was happening. Still, Torres quickly added that she thought the royal would be cheering them on.

“She’ll see, she’ll watch,” she added. “She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meghan Markle arrives for Variety’s Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023. ( (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images))

Was Meghan Markle Not Invited to the Golden Globes?

Strictly speaking, however, the invite to attend really should’ve come from the show producers. Apparently, it did not.

“Harry and Meghan were not invited to last night’s Golden Globe awards,” posted royal commentator Angela Levin on X on the night of the ceremony.

“They can get away from that by insisting they were busy. But it is much harder to escape the effect of the heavy mocking especially of Meghan,” she added.

With Harry and Meghan not in the room, it left things open for some to poke fun of them. Jo Koy made a cringe worthy joke at their expense in his monologue.

“Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix,” he said.

“Suits” stars speak during the NBC Universal portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. ( (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

‘Suits’ Reboot in the Works: Will Meghan Return for THAT?!

The good news for fans is that this may not be the last we see of the cast of Suits.

Given the show’s second run of success, a spin-off is being discussed and is in the works.

Patrick Adams said as much about the “Suits” spinoff on the Globes red carpet.“We found out about — well, it’s not a revival — but a ‘Suits’ spinoff. I think it’s all in early stages. But what did they say? It’s a show in the ‘Suits’ universe. Like a ‘Suits L.A.,’” Adams shared.

He added, ” If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people.”

Sure he would — but what about Meghan? Would she be so keen to join?

When asked about Meghan’s return, Adams admitted he had high hopes. “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff,” he said of his and Markle’s character.

“She’s pretty popular right now,” he added of her. “Did you hear about Meghan? I’ll tell you later,” he joked.