Suits Spinoff CONFIRMED: Will Meghan Markle Join the Cast?

Before Meghan Markle left the Royal Family in early 2020, the former actress left the USA Network legal drama Suits as a main cast member.

Fast forward to the present day and it’s clear Markle will never be allowed back within the walls of Buckingham Palace.

But could the mother of two one day make her return to the small screen?

And might this day coming a lot sooner than previously believed?

Meghan Markle is known for something else these days, but she once starred on the series Suits. (USA Network)

On Wednesday, Universal International Studios Beatrice Springborn told the audience at U.K. industry conference Content London that a Suits spinoff is absolutely on the way.

The upcoming show will be written by Aaron Korsh, who created the original program, and it will be “in the same timeframe,” according to Springborn.

The executive also promised it will “have the same energy and good looking people that the original did.”

Over this past summer, Netflix users turned Suits into the surprise smash hit of the year, as millions of people either started watching the series for the first time or didn’t to plow through it once again.

Meghan Markle in the role of Rachel Zane on Suits. (USA Network)

Markle, for her part, was a lead star on Suits, portraying the character of Rachel Zane.

She was written off the show after season seven, which ended with Rachel’s marriage to Mike and a move to Seattle to start a new firm.

In other words?

Rachel wasn’t killed off. She very much still exists within the Suits universe.

Meghan Markle leaves after paying her respects during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 7, 2019. (Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Markle and Prince Harry, meanwhile, are allegedly struggling with their finances.

There’s been talk that Markle wants to move to Los Angeles in order to resurrect her acting career and now, BOOM, here comes the Suits spinoff announcement.

Springborn — who joined Universal in 2020 from Hulu — explained this week returning shows such as this one were attractive to buyers.

“A lot of streamers are looking for ongoing series, things that feel easy to watch,” she said. “Our show Suits is incredibly huge on Netflix.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Suits originally aired on USA Network from 2011-2019.

Spanning nine seasons, it starred Patrick J. Adams as a legal prodigy who talked his way into a high-powered New York law firm despite having no formal qualifications to practice.

Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Markle, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty also starred as Adams’ colleagues and rivals.