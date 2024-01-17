Is Meghan Markle using Ozempic to lose weight?

That’s the question fans are asking following claims that the Duchess of Sussex has been shedding pounds rapidly in recent months.

But has she? To be clear, we don’t know that Meghan has actually lost a significant amount of weight, and if she did, there’s zero evidence that Ozempic or any other weight loss drug was involved.

But in 2024, all celebrity weight loss — real or imagined — is accompanied by reports of semaglutide use, so we suppose it’s no surprise that Meghan has found herself at the center of speculation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Is Meghan Markle Using Ozempic?

Rumors about Meghan rapidly losing weight have been circulating nonstop for months now.

In September, Meghan attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, and fans were quick to notice that she looked thinner than usual.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex applauds the competitors during the Swimming Finals at Rheinbad on day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

It was a difficult summer for the Duchess, and insiders alleged that Meghan’s weight loss was a result of stress.

“When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” a source told Life ​& Style at the time, adding:

“She doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”

What’s the Cause of Meghan’s Stress?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In June, Meghan’s podcast was canceled by Spotify after just one season, and UK tabloids that had long been critical of the duchess began gleefully reporting that her media career was all but over.

In addition to her professional woes, Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry’s family began to deteriorate even further, thanks in large part to further meddling from the tabloid press.

“Meghan’s anxiety kicks in when she’s not in control,” said the insider.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looks on during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“It seems that the pressure of making her mark in Hollywood is finally getting to Meghan,” the source continued.

“Trying to reestablish herself, constant money problems, Harry traveling and leaving her home alone a lot — it all adds up. She’s stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiraling.”

So while it’s certainly possible that Meghan is on Ozempic, if she has been losing weight rapidly — and that remains a big if — the most likely cause appears to be stress.

Meghan Markle in 2024

Thankfully, after a rocky few months, Meghan’s career seems to be on the upswing.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Meghan recently signed with WME, which is arguably the world’s top talent agency.

Insiders say she’s got high hopes for 2024 and believes that she’ll be able to silence her critics and fully recover from what might be her most challenging year yet.

Sadly, the problems with Meghan’s in-laws are likely to persist — but hopefully, she’s used to all that messiness by now.